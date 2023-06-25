Better late than never.
Washington Post 218 scored six times in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, to grab the lead away from Union Post 297.
However, Washington (10-6, 3-1) had some anxious moments in the seventh as Union (6-2-1, 3-2) came back to score two before Post 218 secured the 8-5 win.
“We haven’t played Union in the AA (Junior) level over the past couple of years, but that game tonight was like the years before, always a closely fought game that comes down to who makes the least amount of mistakes,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said.
“Games like those you always want to win, especially when it’s two great teams with a lot of talent competing against each other,” Post 297 Manager Drew Reed said. “You take away that one inning and roll a timely double play, and I believe we come out of there with a win. However, sometimes that’s just beauty of baseball. Anyone can win on any given day. Do I believe we beat ourselves? Absolutely. But we do a good job turning failures into learning curves. We’ll bounce back and I can’t wait to see what the future holds next time we play each other. I have much respect for those players and especially their coaching staff. Always a great time competing with them.”
Union grabbed the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth, and that seemed to be enough with Kasey Griffin on the hill. The Union starter got help from his defense, particularly center fielder Ardell Young.
With the bases loaded and nobody out in the second, Griffin got a strikeout and a flyout to center. Young caught the ball and fired home to catcher Braden Pracht for a double play.
Washington had runners on the corner in the third when Young snagged a fly ball to end that threat.
However, Washington was able to cut into the lead in the bottom of the fifth, scoring twice.
In the sixth, two walks and two errors tied the game, 3-3. From there, Washington went to work to fortify the lead.
The big strike was a Justin Mort dobule to right center, scoring two.
Up 8-3 going to the seventh, things seemed to be in hand for Post 218. Union wasn’t ready to go quietly, however.
Post 297 went right back to work and got two singles, a fielder’s choice, a hit batter and two more walks to push two runs across the plate and have the bases loaded with one out.
However, reliever Jack Dunard coaxed a grounder back to his position, starting a 1-2-3 double play to end the game.
Ben Loesing was the winning pitcher, going 6.1 innings while allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits, three walks and one hit batter. He struck out one.
Dunard got the final two outs, both on the double play. He walked one.
“I thought Ben pitched well giving us six-plus innings before Jack came in to close it out, getting a double play to end it,” Voelkerding said.
For Union, Griffin lasted 5.1 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out four. Griffin was charged with the loss.
“Their pitcher was throwing very well,” said Voelkerding. “I thought we kept our approach against him and were able to work his pitch count up to the point a change had to be made late. That always plays big.”
Peyton Hall pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing four unearned runs on one hit and two walks. He fanned one.
Mort had two of Washington’s five hits, including a double.
Drew Eckhoff, Colton Carrier and Dunard all singled.
Carrier walked twice. Loesing, Kaden Patke, Ryan Williams and Dunard walked once.
Mort was hit by a pitch.
Patke and Dunard both scored twice. Eckhoff, Carrier, Lane Kohlbusch and Colton Lawyer scored once.
Mort drove in three runs.
“Morty came up big with three RBIs in big situations,” Voelkerding said.
Eckhoff had two RBIs while Loesing and Patke each drove in one.
Post 297 got three-hit games from Connor Curnutte and Trenton Kossmann.
Hall, Griffin and Ethan Curnutte each had one hit.
Pracht walked twice while Ethan Curnutte and Parker Schrader each walked once.
Kossmann was hit by a pitch.
Schrader and Young both stole bases. Pracht hit a sacrifice fly.
Young scored two runs. Griffin, Connor Curnutte and Kossmann scored once.
Pracht had two RBIs. Kossmann and Ethan Curnutte each drove in one run.
