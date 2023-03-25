Six area players have been selected to this season’s Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State Teams.
• Borgia junior Adam Rickman, the Archdiocesan Athletic Association player of the year, was named to the Class 5 boys team.
• Union sophomore Sophia Helling, the Four Rivers Conference player of the year, was the area’s lone representative on the Class 5 girls team.
• New Haven senior Brenna Langenberg, who helped the Lady Shamrocks finish third in Class 2, and was the Class 2 District 4 player of the year, represented the area on the Class 2 girls all-state list.
• Two St. James players were named to the Class 4 girls team. Junior Emily Recker, the Class 4 District 3 player of the year, was honored along with junior Kendall Costoplos.
• Hermann’s Parker Anderson, the Class 3 District 7 player of the year, was named to the MBCA Class 3 boys team.
In other awards, Staley’s Kyan Evans and Grain Valley’s Grace Slaughter were named Mr. and Miss Show Me Basketball, respectively.
Boys players of the year for their respective classes were Bunker’s Cade Sutton, South Iron’s Martez Burse, Plattsburg’s Isaia Howard, New Madrid County Central’s Jadis Jones, Vashon’s Kennard Davis, Bolivar’s Kyle Pock and Evans.
Girls players of the year for their respective classes were South Iron’s Madison Ayers, Ellington’s Kaylee King, Tipton’s Myra Claas, El Dorado Springs’ Macie Mays, Ava’s Sara Mendel, Vashon’s Rachael Jones, Jefferson City’s Hannah Linthacum, Carl Junction’s Destiny Buerge and Slaughter.
Boys coaches of the year were South Iron’s Dusty Dinkins, Salisbury’s Kenny Wyatt, New Madrid County Central’s Lennis McFerren, Vashon’s Tony Irons, Cardinal Ritter’s Ryan Johnson and Staley’s Chris Neff.
Girls coaches of the year were Meadville’s Steve Carvajal, Tipton’s Jason Culpepper, Fair Grove’s Jenny Talbert, Vashon’s John Albert, Lutheran St. Charles’ Erin Luttschager and Incarnate Word Academy’s Dan Rolfes.
Lawson’s Nate Robison was named the Kevin “Cub” Martin Assistant Coach of the Year Award winner.
The Curtis Kerr Memorial Student Assistants of the Year award will be shared by East Buchanan’s Laken Stallard, Smithville’s Kelsie Eisman and Crystal City’s Sophia Edwards.
West County’s Alivia Simily is the Gary Filbert Scholarship Award winner.
MBCA will induct Eddie Dugger, Brent Kell, Bobby McCormack, Jim Middleton, Mike Percival, Jim Stoner, Randy Robertson and Roger Stirtz into the hall of fame April 22 in Springfield.
Bob Sunvold will receive the Gary Filbert Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.
