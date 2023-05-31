Area athletes secured six state medals and several qualified for finals on the opening day of the MSHSAA Class 3, 4 and 5 Track and Field Championships at Jefferson City High School Friday.
Finals
• Washington senior Ella Kroeter rocketed to runner-up in the Class 4 girls pole vault, clearing 3.19 meters (10-5.5).
Kroeter went out at 3.26 meters (10-8.25).
“For Ella to finish second at state is a great feat,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “Hitting a PR on the biggest stage is always a great way to close out your high school career.”
Kroeter cleared the first six heights on her first attempt, the only competitor to do so.
“It’s my senior year and it feels good to peak a the right time and get a PR at my last meet,” Kroeter said.
Festus senior Ella Shy and Cape Notre Dame sophomore Abigail Spooler were the only ones to clear 3.26 meters. Spooler was disqualified for a rules violation after missing twice at 3.33 meters, leaving Shy, who cleared that height, as the state champion. Shy attempted 3.61 meters, but missed.
• The area’s first medalist was Washington’s 3,200-meter relay team of Julia Donnelly, Josie Keiser, Leah Wheeler and Isabella Von Behren, which placed fifth in a time of 9:50.92.
“The girls 3,200 relay really got us started Friday,” Olszowka said. “They did a great job of getting out and position through the first two legs.”
Keiser and Von Behren ran the first two legs before handing the baton to seniors Wheeler and Donnelly for the final two turns.
“The competition level here at state is so intense,” Wheeler said. “The intensity of the race is crazy, so we’re always really excited to run here. It’s very exhilarating and exciting to accomplish this with my buddies.”
Kearney won with a time of 9:38.96 with Rockwood Summit, Cor Jesu Academy and Nerinx Hall also finishing above Washington.
• Washington sophomore Alyssa Repke finished fourth in the Class 4 girls discus. Her best throw of 37.63 meters (123-5) came on her first throw of he finals.
“I’m pretty ecstatic,” Repke said. “I didn’t think I was going to place this high, so I’m really happy I did.”
She had ranked fourth throughout the preliminary round, advancing with a throw of 37.49 meters.
“Alyssa stayed hot and consistent through the entire second half of the season,” Olszowka said. “As she continues to improve her strength and foot work we know we have another state championship contender in our program.”
Pleasant Hill senior Reagan Kimrey won at 45.13 meters.
• Washington senior Clyde Hendrix focused on the boys javelin and placed fifth with a best throw of 52.69 meters (172-10).
Hendrix was third after one throw and had a toss of 52.11 meters on his second throw. That had him ranked fifth through the preliminary round.
“Clyde has been fighting with a knee injury on his plant leg since the GAC’s meet,” Olszowka said. “His attention to detail and technique carried him through to the podium.”
Hendrix was seventh going into the final throw, which was his best of the day and moved him up past Kearney’s Theodore Grace and Webb City’s Tucker Libertadore.
“I went into (the last throw) thinking I had to do good, but at the last minute decided I was just going to have fun with it,” Hendrix said. “There was nothing else I could do, so I’m just going to have fun and throw what I know I can throw.”
Grandview senior Joseph Lepak won with a top throw of 56.15 meters.
Hendrix also was scheduled to compete in the Class 4 boys high jump, but withdrew from that competition.
Sullivan sophomore Robert York made the finals, but was ninth, just off the medal stand.
• Union senior Bryson Pickard ran a time of 1:55.09 to place sixth in the Class 4 boys 800-meter run.
“It was a pretty good race,” Pickard said. “I had a lot of fun, but did not get a very good start. It was pretty chaotic at the start, so I had to just make the last few hundred count.”
Pickard’s time was a new school record. Union senior Will Herbst turned in a personal best of 1:59.26 to end 12th.
“Bryson had a tough start by getting cut off in the first three steps of the race, which put him in last place for most of the first lap,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “It was hard for him to move around the pack, but he was finally able to in the second lap.”
Senior Ian Schram of Festus won in 1:53.17, edging Hillsboro senior Josh Allison (1:53.73) for the title.
• Washington senior Julia Donnelly snagged the final podium position in the Class 4 girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:27.55.
“I feel like it started off a little rocky because I came out a little too strong,” Donnelly said. “I wanted to stay with that head pack because I knew if I stayed with them for the first two laps, I’d almost be guaranteed a spot.”
Cor Jesu senior Adrienne Luna won with a time of 10:54.11.
Donnelly also earned state medals in cross country and girls wrestling during this academic year.
“Julia getting on the podium is a great accomplishment,” Olszowka said. “She is only the second person I know of that was on the all state podium for three sports in the same school year.”
Prelims
• Pacific junior Sach Wolf moved through in the Class 4 boys 110-meter hurdles, finishing third overall with a time of 15.11. He was second in his heat.
Union senior Evan Swoboda did not advance, posting the 13th-best time of 16.46, sixth in his heat.
• Union senior Bryson Pickard qualified for Saturday’s 400-meter dash final with the third-best time of 49.95. Pickard was second to MICDS junior Tristan Williams (49.62) in his heat.
Hazelwood East sophomore Melvin Sledge had the fastest Friday time at 49.07.
Union junior Wyatt Birke had the 12th-fastest time of 51.58. He was seventh in the second heat.
• Union’s boys 1,600-meter relay team of Birke, Hayden Burke, Swoboda and Pickard ran a time of 3:27.29 to finish third in its heat, sixth overall, and qualify for Saturday’s finals.
Hazelwood East had the top time of 3:23.10.
• One of Pacific’s two girls in the 100-meter hurdles advanced.
Junior Lexi Lay earned the eighth, and final, spot in Saturday’s finals by finishing seventh in 16.07. She was fifth in her heat.
Freshman Arionna Edmonds ended her season in the same race, running a time of 16.43 and placing seventh in her heat, 12th overall.
• Washington’s two Class 4 girls 400-meter dash runners ended the season in the preliminary heats. Von Behren placed sixth in her heat, ninth overall, in 59.75, missing the finals by 0.01 of a second (Vayla Smith of Monett advanced). Junior Abigail Gilliatt was eighth in her heat, 12th overall, in 1:00.32.
• The Washington girls 1,600-meter relay team of Donnelly, Brianna James, Josie Keiser and Gilliatt finished fourth in its heat, ninth overall with a time of 4:11.44, missing the final qualifying spot by .34 of a second. West Plains earned the last spot in Saturday’s final in 4:11.10.
• St. Francis Borgia junior Koen Zeltmann did not advance in either Class 3 boys hurdles races.
Zeltmann ran a 110-meter hurdles time of 15.74, which was fifth in his heat and 11th overall.
In the same heat, St. James junior Kaiden Snyder posted the top time at 14.65 and Owensville senior Bryce Payne did not finish after hitting a hurdle.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Zeltmann ran a time of 41.8, seventh in his heat and 12th overall. Snyder had the fastest time at 38.28. Payne ended 14th in 43.66.
• In the Class 4 boys 300-meter hurdles, Washington senior Thomas Stahl ran a time of 41.27, placing sixth in his heat and 12th overall. Wolf recorded a time of 41.57, finishing eighth in the heat and 15th overall.
• Union sophomore Camren Monkman posted a time of 49.72 in the Class 4 girls 300-meter hurdles. That was sixth in her heat and 13th overall.