It should come as no surprise that Washington Lady Jays softball leads the GAC Central season awards.
Washington returned to the top of the league standings emphatically this season with a 9-1 league record during a season that included an 18-game winning streak.
Washington swept the first team pitching category with freshmen Taylor Brown and Christine Gerling both taking the top honors.
In the field, Washington had three more first-team honorees — senior infielder Maddie Holtmeyer, senior outfielder Emma Vodnansky and junior utility player Lexi Lewis.
Senior outfielder Allie Huddleston was named to the conference’s second team.
Other first team selections include:
• Ft. Zumwalt East catcher Kayla Kindler;
• Ft. Zumwalt South infielder Cadence Dempsey;
• Ft. Zumwalt North infielder Caroline Emge;
• Ft. Zumwalt North infielder Kate Neumann;
• Ft. Zumwalt South infielder Sami Picha;
• Ft. Zumwalt North outfielder Ashleigh Niemczyk;
• Wentzville Liberty outfielder Kylee Orf;
• Ft. Zumwalt South outfielder Halle Benskin; and
• Ft. Zumwalt South utility player Katy Mawer.
Second team honorees were:
• Francis Howell North pitcher Evie Kraus;
• Ft. Zumwalt East pitcher Chloe Smallfield;
• Ft. Zumwalt North catcher Emma Wood;
• Francis Howell North infielder Lucy Fajatin;
• Ft. Zumwalt South infielder Zoey Robinson;
• Ft. Zumwalt North infielder Jenna Christoff;
• Wentzville Liberty infielder Ella Evans;
• Francis Howell North infielder Aubrey Sevier;
• Francis Howell North outfielder Emma Oetting;
• Ft. Zumwalt North outfielder Ali Burkemper;
• Ft. Zumwalt South outfielder Amanda Olivas;
• Ft. Zumwalt North utility player McKenna Dydell; and
• Wentzville Liberty utility player Kendall Weber.