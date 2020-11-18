It should come as no surprise that Washington Lady Jays softball leads the GAC Central season awards.

Washington returned to the top of the league standings emphatically this season with a 9-1 league record during a season that included an 18-game winning streak.

Washington swept the first team pitching category with freshmen Taylor Brown and Christine Gerling both taking the top honors.

In the field, Washington had three more first-team honorees — senior infielder Maddie Holtmeyer, senior outfielder Emma Vodnansky and junior utility player Lexi Lewis.

Senior outfielder Allie Huddleston was named to the conference’s second team.

Other first team selections include:

•  Ft. Zumwalt East catcher Kayla Kindler;

• Ft. Zumwalt South infielder Cadence Dempsey;

• Ft. Zumwalt North infielder Caroline Emge;

• Ft. Zumwalt North infielder Kate Neumann;

• Ft. Zumwalt South infielder Sami Picha;

• Ft. Zumwalt North outfielder Ashleigh Niemczyk;

• Wentzville Liberty outfielder Kylee Orf;

• Ft. Zumwalt South outfielder Halle Benskin; and

• Ft. Zumwalt South utility player Katy Mawer.

Second team honorees were:

• Francis Howell North pitcher Evie Kraus;

• Ft. Zumwalt East pitcher Chloe Smallfield;

• Ft. Zumwalt North catcher Emma Wood;

• Francis Howell North infielder Lucy Fajatin;

• Ft. Zumwalt South infielder Zoey Robinson;

• Ft. Zumwalt North infielder Jenna Christoff;

• Wentzville Liberty infielder Ella Evans;

• Francis Howell North infielder Aubrey Sevier;

• Francis Howell North outfielder Emma Oetting;

• Ft. Zumwalt North outfielder Ali Burkemper;

• Ft. Zumwalt South outfielder Amanda Olivas;

• Ft. Zumwalt North utility player McKenna Dydell; and

• Wentzville Liberty utility player Kendall Weber.