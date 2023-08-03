August is now upon us with the start of fall sports practices soon to follow.
At Pacific High School, six teams will embark on a new season as the school continues to offer football, volleyball, softball, boys soccer, cross country and girls golf.
Updated: August 3, 2023 @ 6:25 pm
Practices start Monday, Aug. 7. Prospective athletes will need to be registered with the school’s athletic department online, https://pacifichs-ar.rschooltoday.com/home, and have a current physical to be eligible to try out.
Physicals remain valid for two years.
There are plenty of familiar faces on the Pacific coaching staffs this fall with Head Coaches Paul Day (football), Joe Brammeier (volleyball), Tonya Lewis (softball), Steve Smith (boys soccer), Rob Schwierjohn (cross country) and Rob Schimsa (girls golf) all are back for another fall season.
Pacific has just a couple of early bird teams on the first week of practices. Softball practice kicks off at 7 a.m. and lasts until 9 a.m. on the campus softball field.
Cross country heads to the campus track from 7:30-9 a.m.
Inside the gym, volleyball practice runs from 9-11 a.m.
Girls golf is the lone team holding practices off campus. The Lady Indians tee off at Birch Creek Golf Club from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer practices run from 3-5 p.m.
Football gets the latest start, going from 4-7:30 p.m.
The football team opens the season Friday, Aug. 25, at St. Francis Borgia.
Pacific’s softball team will open play at the Sullivan Tournament Aug. 25-26.
