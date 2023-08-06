When the first week of fall sports practices kicks off Monday, six teams at Pacific will take to the field, course, court or links.
The school is fielding six teams, including football and soccer for the boys, volleyball, softball and golf for the girls and cross country for both.
The head coaches for all six teams return for another season — Paul Day (football), Steve Smith (soccer), Joe Brammeier (volleyball), Tonya Lewis (softball), Rob Schimsa (golf) and Rob Schwierjohn (cross country).
The softball team hits the field first, starting practices at 7 a.m. and going until 9 a.m. on the campus softball diamond.
Cross country is not far behind, practicing from 7:30-9 a.m. on the campus track.
Inside, volleyball practices in the main gym from 9-11 a.m.
Girls golf practices at Birch Creek Golf Club from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer practices run from 3-5 p.m.
Football begins its practices at 4 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.