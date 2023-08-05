One final weekend remains between now and the start of fall sports practices.
At Union, six teams are ready to hit the practice fields when MSHSAA first allows for official team practices Monday.
Wildcats will have the option to go out for the football, volleyball, softball, girls golf, boys soccer and / or cross country teams.
Athletes will need to have all their paperwork up to date with the activities office, including a valid physical, in order to practice.
Football practices, led by returning Head Coach Justin Grahl, take place from 7-11 a.m. the first week.
The football team will scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 12. In the second week, the team plans to practice from 6:30-8:30 a.m. and from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and from 3:30-6:30 pm. Tuesday and Thursday ahead of its preseason jamboree Aug. 18 in Rolla.
Boys soccer, with new Head Coach Brady Weinhold, will practice from 5-7 p.m. the first week and from 6-7:45 a.m. the second week. Most of the practices will be at the Union Middle School with the exception of moving to the high school the second Tuesday and Thursday.
The second Friday practice will be from 4-5:45 p.m. at the high school.
Softball practices, with returning Head Coach Traci Dewert, practice from 6-7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Ballpark.
New Head Coach Lisa Hoffmeyer’s volleyball squad will practice from 3-5:30 p.m. in the high school’s main gym.
Girls golf with Head Coach Dale Wunderlich holds its practices at Birch Creek Golf Club from 9-10:30 a.m. the first week and from 4-5:30 p.m. the second week.
Cross country practices with Head Coach Sarah Hurt take place from 6:30-8:30 a.m. from Monday to Friday for the first week with Saturday practices from 7-9 a.m.
