St. Francis Borgia Regional received six boys soccer postseason honors from the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I, the conference recently announced.
Two Knights, senior forward Jake Nowak and senior midfielder Brent Lemon, were named to the AAA Division I first team.
Four others, senior forwards Andrew Dyson and Ethan Mort, senior defender Noah Simmons and freshman goalkeeper Justin Mort, were named to the second team.
The AAA changed its structure this season due to COVID-19, although it was similar to the traditional Large and Small Divisions.
Borgia, St. Dominic, Tolton Catholic, Trinity and St. Mary’s played in Division I. Division II included Lutheran St. Charles, Duchesne, Bishop DuBourg and O’Fallon Christian.
St. Dominic swept the major awards for Division I. Senior forward Jimmy Doherty was named the division’s player of the year.
Senior midfielder Jake Karolczak was the newcomer of the year while Will Nicholson, also a senior, was the goalkeeper of the year.
St. Dominic’s Greg Koeller was the coach of the year.
The Crusaders had seven first-team players with Doherty, Karolczak and Nicholson being joined by junior midfielder Nate Grewe and Drew Harper, junior defender Brennon Schultz and senior defender Cole Pardo.
St. Mary’s placed senior defender Keith Polette on the first team while Tolton had senior forward Tyler Stevens honored.
Borgia had the most players on the second team. Tolton Catholic, St. Mary’s and St. Dominic each had two players honored. One Trinity player also made the second team.
Honored from St. Dominic were junior defender Drew Meyers and senior midfielder Drew Nicholson.
St. Mary’s players on the second team were sophomore defender Ramon Aguilar and junior goalkeeper Garrison Gralike.
Tolton Catholic’s second-team picks were junior forward Landon Petri and junior defender Bill Powers.
Trinity’s senior goalkeeper Ben Kuhlman made the second team.
In Division II, the player of the year was Lutheran St. Charles junior midfielder Cuinn Luertz.
Lutheran St. Charles freshman midfielder Sam Magueja was the newcomer of the year.
Duchesne’s senior Drew Cleveland was named the goalkeeper of the year.
Lutheran St. Charles Head Coach Mike Wilhite was selected as coach of the year.