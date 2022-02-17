Six boys wrestling Blue Jays are soaring off the state.
Led by the heavyweight district champion, Gavin Holtmeyer, the Blue Jays scored 119.5 points Friday and Saturday in the Class 3 District 1 Tournament at Farmington, tying Pacific for third place in the team standings.
Washington put six wrestlers on the podium in the event — Holtmeyer (champion, 285 pounds), Casey Olszowka (second, 152), Couper Deckard (third, 113), Parker Kelpe (fourth, 106), Devon Deckelman (fourth, 126) and Joey Avitia (fourth, 195).
“Districts is always a mix of emotions,” Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We are very excited for our six qualifiers and very proud of their accomplishments, but at the same time we are extremely disappointed on the weekend. We let a lot of winnable matches get away from us and that is hard to take at this point. We really believe that we should be talking about our nine or 10 qualifiers and that just isn’t the case.”
Hillsboro led the teams with 239.5 points. Farmington took second, scoring 180. Following the Washington-Pacific tie for third, Rockwood Summit rounded out the top five with 103 points.
Holtmeyer, the Class 4 state runner-up last season as a junior, returns to the second tournament with his second consecutive district title.
Holtmeyer plowed through the district field with four wins, all by pin in less than one minute. In order, he topped Summit’s Justin Cornett (0:42), Windsor’s Clay Scott (0:21), Farmington’s Peyton Simily (0:56) and Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff (0:29).
“We are excited for Gavin to become a two-time district champion now,” Ohm said. “Although the weekend didn’t go the way we had hoped or wanted we are very proud of our seniors — Brady (Morgan), Brendin (Voss), Ryan (Mueller) and Owen (Burge). They have been a very important part of this program and they efforts have not gone unnoticed.”
Olszowka received a bye into the quarterfinals, where he pinned Webster Groves’ Max Knight (3:08). He then won a 7-5 decision in the semifinals over Farmington’s Drew Felker.
In the championship match, Hillsboro’s Evan Morris edged Olszowka by a 3-2 decision.
Deckard started the tournament with a 50-second pin of Pacific’s Tyler Blake before falling to Hillsboro’s Jordan Penick (0:45).
He bounced back to pin North County’s Ezariah Coroama (0:50) in the blood round (consolation semifinals) and then topped Windsor’s Luke Patterson (2:57) for third.
Parker Kelpe pinned Summit’s Ryan Wilkey (3:50) before taking a loss in the semifinals by pin against Hillsboro’s Gabe Barnett (5:16). He came back in the blood round with a 7-5 decision win over Farmington’s Trenton Mattingly.
Pacific’s Timothy Link took third place against Kelpe by pin in 2:27.
Deckelman started with a technical fall, 16-0, over Vianney’s Josh Schmitt and a 7-0 decision win against Farmington’s Zach Dennis. In the semifinals, Deckelman lost a tight 5-4 decision to Webster Groves’ Alex Turley.
Deckelman came back in the blood round with a 5-4 decision win over De Soto’s Drake Peeler.
Festus’ Austin Neff pinned Deckelman (1:45) in the third-place match.
Avitia started with back-to-back wins by pin over Mehlville’s Zachary Hendrix (1:26) and Sikeston’s Keodrick Sherrod (2:41) before taking a loss to Rockwood Summit’s Caelin Stegmann (1:57) in the semifinals.
Avitia went to an overtime tiebreaker in the blood round, beating Hillsboro’s Aidan Petit, 3-2.
Farmington’s Rowdy Vaugh topped Avitia for third place in 2:17.
Washington had another four wrestlers make the blood round, but fall one win short of advancing to the state tournament — Will Kelpe (120), Brendin Voss (160), Ryan Mueller (170) and Owen Burge (182).
After starting with a 14-4 loss to Farmington’s Presley Johnson in the first round, Will Kelpe battled back through the consolation bracket with pins over Vianney’s Zak Polsen (1:00) and North County’s Dylan Visnovske (1:59).
Summit’s Minko Brown edged him out in an overtime tiebreaker, 2-1, in the consolation semifinals.
Voss started with a loss in the quarterfinals, 4-2 in sudden victory overtime. He then came back with a 4-0 decision over Sikeston’s Jax Lancaster and a 5-0 decision against Summit’s Jake Palumbo.
Farmington’s Ethan Turner won a 5-3 decision against Voss in the consolation semifinals.
Mueller fell in the quarterfinals to Cape Girardeau Central’s Davarious Nunley by a 7-6 decision. He came back through the consolation bracket with an 18-10 major decision win over Mehlville’s Bakhram Mamakhov.
Windsor’s Cameron Busch defeated Mueller in a 5-2 decision in the consolation semifinals.
Burge lost his first match to Sikeston’s Dominic Mullin (0:32), but rebounded to win his next two matches by pin against Farmington’s Dayton Huddleston (1:25) and Festus’ Blake Naumann (1:13).
Vianney’s Jack Burke pinned Burge in the consolation semifinals in 2:02.
Tristan Koehmstedt (132) and Jackson Thornton (138) each made it as far as the third round of wrestlebacks.
Koehmstedt lost to Blake Cook (1:26) before pinning Festus’ Nick Pruett (1:00). Winsdor’s Joe Hirst ended Koehmstedt’s run with an 8-0 major decision.
Thornton fell to Hillsboro’s Nate Barnett (2:33) and North County’s Dane McCoy (4:41).
Morgan lost to Summit’s John Berry (1:38) and Festus’ Robert Buehre (0:36).
Washington competed as a Class 4 team last year due to an error in enrollment entry.
The state tournament begins Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia and concludes Saturday. Thursday’s Class 3 boys action will include the first round matches, as well as the first round of wrestlebacks, starting at 5 p.m.