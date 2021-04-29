Two state champions are at the top of this season’s Missourian All-Area boys wrestling team.
Pacific’s Callum Sitek concluded his senior season by winning the MSHSAA Class 3 145-pound state championship with a 52-0 record. It was his third consecutive state championship match appearance.
St. Clair sophomore Brock Woodcock (41-3) won the Class 2 title at 132 pounds.
Both finished well ahead of Washington junior Gavin Holtmeyer, the Class 4 runner-up at 285 pounds.
St. Clair’s Mel Hughes edged out Sullivan’s Carl Lawrence for coach of the year honors. Hughes had two wrestlers in the Class 2 finals and had another finish third. Lawrence was the Four Rivers Conference winning coach.
Voting was conducted among area coaches and media members. Wrestlers from Four Rivers Conference schools, Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional were eligible for the Missourian All-Area awards this year.
Following are this year’s All-Area teams:
First team
• 106 — St. Clair’s Ryan Meek (unanimous).
• 113 — Union’s Braden Pracht.
• 120 — St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Joseph Lause.
• 126 — Sullivan’s Dillon Witt (unanimous).
• 132 — St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock (unanimous).
• 138 — Washington’s Casey Olszowka.
• 145 — Pacific’s Callum Sitek (unanimous).
• 152 — Sullivan’s Ty Shetley.
• 160 — St. James Zach Achterberg.
• 170 — Borgia’s Oliver Mace.
• 182 — Owensville’s Christopher Stockton.
• 195 — St. Clair’s Mardariries Miles.
• 220 — Sullivan’s Kyler Martin (unanimous).
• 285 — Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer (unanimous).
Second team
• 106 — Owensville’s Michael Martin.
• 113 — St. Clair’s Creek Hughes.
• 120 — Pacific’s Ethan Flaherty.
• 126 — Washington’s Devon Deckelman.
• 132 — Pacific’s Warren Fiedler.
• 138 — Sullivan’s Adam Peregoy.
• 145 — St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox.
• 152 — Pacific’s Colton Thompson.
• 160 — Union’s Bowen Ward.
• 170 — St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders.
• 182 — Borgia’s Brynner Frankenberg.
• 195 — Owensville’s Dakota Martin.
• 220 — Union’s Chris McQueen.
• 285 — Sullivan’s Jeremiah Rodriguez.
Honorable mention
• 106 — Washington’s Couper Deckard and St. James’ Blake Marlatt.
• 120 — Union’s Sam Inman, St. James’ Frank Parsons and Sullivan’s Dominic Ransom.
• 126 — St. Clair’s Gavin Shoemate.
• 138 — Pacific’s Mason Lucas and Pacific’s Ian Sizemore.
• 145 — Union’s Gabe Hoekel and St. James’ Cody Wilfong.
• 152 — Union’s Wyatt Davis.
• 160 — Sullivan’s Ethan Hurt and Borgia’s Nathan Boone.
• 170 — Pacific’s Nick Sater.
• 182 — Sullivan’s Jordan Rice, Pacific’s Nick Weidemeier and St. Clair’s Chase Thacker.
• 195 — Union’s Bradley Scott and Pacific’s Blake McKay.
• 220 — Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff.
• 285 — Pacific’s Luke Gerling.