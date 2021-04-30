Pacific senior Callum Sitek has had many career accomplishments.
Most recently, he added the title of state champion by winning the Class 3 145-pound title to his resume Friday, March 12, in Independence. The title capped an undefeated 52-0 season for Sitek.
Earlier in the season, he added the achievement of signing to wrestle at the collegiate level for Division I program Campbell University.
Located in Buies Creek, North Carolina, Campbell is a private Baptist University whose mascot is the Camels.
Campbell’s wrestling program won the Southern Conference for the third time in a row this season.
“It was the best fit for me personally,” Sitek said. “Being multiple back-to-back SoCon champs, they just breed that mentality of expect to win and then fight to get it. With their new coaches this year, they have a whole new lineup. It’s basically a grass roots buildup like what we had here at Pacific the last couple of years, so it really fits well with where I came from and where I’m headed.”
Sitek finishes his career at Pacific with a record of 192-11.
Sitek’s career winning percentage of 94.58 set a new school record.
His 192 victories rank second in program history behind only Austin Repp’s 203. He also ranks second all-time for the program in pins (121) and team points (1,145.5).
“That was his big goal, to get D1, and he more than earned it,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “If you look at his career, it wasn’t just one of the best of the last couple years. It’s one of the best in program history, from the start of it. He works his tail off outside of season, during season, and he’s done what he needs to inside of the classroom and outside of the classroom to set himself up for this success. It’s awesome to see it all come to fruition and for him to get to a good Division I program.”
Sitek concludes his record-setting run at Pacific having qualified for the state tournament in all four seasons, winning three medals — one state championship and two second-place finishes in 2019 and 2020.
He additionally won both an individual district championship and an individual Four Rivers Conference championship in all four years.
“You’re never done growing, and that’s one of the things I want to take with me as I move on,” Sitek said. “I want to be a new leader in a big program and just really start learning more and pushing my horizons in the sport.”
His first two seasons, Sitek wrestled under Head Coach Rob Schimsa, who stepped down after the team finished fourth in the state in 2019. Schimsa led the program on a run of 16 consecutive seasons with at least one state medalist.
The team promoted from within as Knott, previously an assistant coach, became the new head of the program.
“When Schimsa left the reins for me, we had a lot leave, but I knew that I had Sitek in my arsenal right from the get-go,” Knott said. “It wasn’t just a good kid coming back, it was a great kid coming back — somebody that could definitely lead by example and say the words that needed to be said to the younger guys and let the success speak for itself.”
Together, Knott and Sitek have now extended the program’s medalist streak to 18 seasons.
Knott himself was an undefeated state champion for Pacific in his senior season, as was Repp, who is currently an assistant coach.
“This has been really a blessing with great coaches and great practice partners all four years,” Sitek said. “Everything has been for the best here.”
Sitek impacted the rest of the program, including sparring partner Colton Thompson, who also qualified for the state tournament for a second time after missing out last year due to an injury.
“Thompson, a couple of years ago he was one of our average wrestlers and made it to state,” Knott said. “Then last year, he became Callum’s drill partner. When that happened every day, his level of competition and the type of wrestler he is tripled. (Sitek’s) work ethic, his approach to matches and his confidence that he carries himself with — it’s rubbing off on all the other wrestlers as well.”
Sitek’s senior season was notable for more than the state title that capped it all off.
“He went the entire season without giving up a takedown,” Knott said. “That’s just flat-out impressive, especially considering the fact that throughout the season he beat nine state medalists and many other state qualifiers. This season of his was definitely one of the most dominant individual seasons in our program’s history. It’s a testament to his work ethic in season and out of season. The kid is addicted to improving his skill in this sport. He will find success at the next level because of it.”