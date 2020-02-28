Led by junior Callum Sitek, the Pacific wrestling Indians placed 24th at the MSHSAA Class 3 Championships last weekend in Columbia.
Sitek was the state runner-up at 152 pounds, the second year in a row he had finished second. He was the runner-up at 132 pounds in 2019.
Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott reported Sitek is only the fifth wrestler in program history to twice wrestle in championship bouts.
“It says a lot about what a competitive kid Callum is,” Knott said. “He made the decision late in the season to bump up to 152, knowing how tough that class was and that he likely would wrestle Cayden Auch, who is nationally ranked.”
With Sitek leading the way, Pacific scored 23 points to rank between Washington (29) and Wentzville Liberty (22.5).
Neosho was the Class 3 team champion with 163.5 points. Lebanon was second at 114 while Kearney ended third at 113 points.
Pacific had four state qualifiers, three who wrestled in Columbia. The others were Camron Steffey (120), Ethan Flaherty (106) and Dominic Calvin (160).
Runner-Up
Sitek opened with an 11-0 major decision against Kearney’s Will Locke before winning a 13-3 major decision against McDonald County’s Jack Teague in the quarterfinals. Teague came back to finish third.
In the semifinals, Sitek won an 8-4 decision over Hannibal’s Gavin Morawitz, the eventual fourth-place finisher.
In the title bout, Sitek ran into Neosho’s Cayden Auch, last year’s 126-pound state champion.
Auch scored first, getting an escape in the second period.
Sitek leveled the score with an escape in the third period. With 1:08 to go, Auch recorded a takedown. He later was awarded two nearfall points to make the final score, 5-1.
“Anyone who watched the match knows it was much closer than the score,” Knott said. “Callum had two good shots at takedowns. Had he finished one, he’s probably the state champion. Give credit to Auch. He’s a tremendous wrestler.”
Sitek ended the season at 47-1.
Other Qualifiers
Steffey, a senior, was the only other Pacific wrestler to win a match. He pinned Ahmond Owens of St. Charles in 4:29 during Thursday’s first round of the 120-pound wrestlebacks.
Steffey’s losses were to Lebanon’s Cole Patton (2:37) and Hazelwood East’s Ettien Rodgers (4-3). Patton was the fifth-place finisher.
Steffey went 16-14 this season.
“Camron opened with the kid who was fifth in the first round,” Knott said. “His last match came down to the end. He almost scored at the end and would have won had he done so. It was great to have him at the state tournament. He’s worked hard for four years.”
Sophomore Ethan Flaherty (106) lost both of his matches.
Hannibal’s Shawn Smashey pinned Flaherty in the opener in 5:23. Willard’s Noah Agcaoili won a 4-2 decision in the wrestlebacks.
Flaherty finished the season at 34-14.
“Both of Ethan’s matches were really close,” Knott said. “The wrestleback was back-and-forth. He made huge strides this past season and offseason to make to make it to this stage. If he keeps working, he’s got a chance to medal. He’s a good kid who loves the sport.”
Pacific’s other state qualifier, sophomore Dominic Calvin (160), was unable to wrestle in the state meet due to a medical condition and ended the season at 10-11.
“Dominic had an incredible district tournament and worked hard to make it to state,” Knott said. “It would have been nice to have him wrestle. Knowing he’s a state qualifier should pay huge dividends next year.”