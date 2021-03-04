Pacific will be rolling into the Class 3 boys wrestling state tournament with three competitors.
The Indians advanced three wrestlers through Saturday’s Class 3 Section 1 Tournament in Hillsboro, led by undefeated district and sectional champion Callum Sitek (145 pounds).
Sitek, a two-time state runner-up and now four-time state qualifier, went 3-0 to sweep Saturday’s sectional bracket.
Ethan Flaherty (126) and Colton Thompson (152) will both be moving on as well after finishing third at sectionals.
“We got three through to the state tournament, which, for this year, I feel like is a very respectful number for us and where we are at as a program,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “I knew, coming into the tournament, we would definitely get one through. I was a bit worried about everyone else. MSHSAA deciding to knock qualification down to three instead of four was going to make things tight for us at several weight classes.”
The Class 3 state tournament takes place March 12 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
Sitek pinned his first two opponents, topping North County’s Kolton Boylan (2:38) in the quarterfinals and Vianney’s James Wolf (0:45) in the semifinals.
In the championship round, Sitek improved to 49-0 on the season with a win by technical fall, 16-1, against Farmington’s Trace Dunlap near the end of the second period.
“Callum once again dominated his weight class,” Knott said. “He is on a different level compared to the other guys that were in his bracket on Saturday. Callum never gets in his own head, always remains calm in the big moments and wrestles to win every time out. He is a special kind of competitor. He is the favorite to win the state title. He just needs to step out like he has all year, and the rest will take care of itself. We are ready for him to win that much deserved and earned state title.”
Sitek’s sectional win gives him a first-round bye at the state tournament.
Flaherty qualifies for state for the second year in a row. Last season, he competed at 106 pounds.
“Ethan is a small 126,” Knott said. “I really feel he is bumped up two weight classes from where he should be, but he always finds a way to get the job done.”
Flaherty won his quarterfinal match against Farmington’s Nate Schnur, 7-2.
North County’s Amos Littrell scored the pin late in the third period to send Flaherty from the semifinals into the consolation bracket.
“Ethan was up with about 15 seconds left in the match and made the mistake of clock-watching and trying to coast,” Knott said. “This was a missed opportunity to set himself up better in the state bracket. However, he came through on the backside.”
Flaherty rebounded with a 16-5 major decision win against Rockwood Summit’s Devin Shipp.
The third-place match was a rematch against Schnur, which Flaherty again won, 7-3.
Flaherty reached the 100-career-win milestone during the tournament.
Thompson had an early setback, losing an 8-2 decision to North County’s Jordan Borseth in the quarterfinals.
However, he came back to win three matches in a row in order to qualify.
In the consolation bracket, he pinned both Sikeston’s Devyn Tinsley (2:51) and Farmington’s Brady Cook (1:00).
For third place, Thompson was faced with a rematch against Borseth. This time, Thompson came out on top, 4-3.
“These two had wrestled twice in the previous two seasons, both of which were won by Colton in the ultimate tie-breaker,” Knott said. “Colton turned things around on the backside and got his momentum rolling with falls over the Sikeston and Farmington kids, which set up a rematch with Borseth in the third-place match. His energy and movement in this match was much better. He was able to win a scramble at the end of the first period and secure a takedown, which turned out to be the deciding points in the match.”
Thompson, a senior, is a two-time state qualifier but hasn’t been to the state tournament since the 2018-19 season.
“We as a staff are happy for Colton,” Knott said. “An injury kept him out of state last year, so it was awesome to get him back there this year.”
Warren Fiedler (132), Blake McKay (195) and Nathaniel Knaff (220) each made it all the way to the third-place match but came up short in the bubble round for the state tournament.
MSHSAA reduced bracket sizes from 16 to 12 this season to allow for a one-day event.
“All three of these guys would have qualified in any other year,” Knott said. “I feel bad for them but know at the same time that all three will be back next year and more hungry than ever.”
Fiedler won in the quarterfinals by pin in 46 seconds against Sikeston’s Eddie Foster, but he was then pinned by Farmington’s Blake Cook in the semifinals.
Fiedler came back with a 12-0 major decision win against North County’s Dane McCoy to make the bubble match.
Hillsboro’s Evan Morris took third, winning a 7-0 decision against Fiedler.
McKay fell in a tight decision to Sikeston’s Nolan Self, 4-3, in the quarterfinals before coming back with a 7-2 decision win against Farmington’s Rowdy Vaugh and a 5-1 decision win over Parkway West’s Braxton Eddy.
McKay met Self again in the third-place match, resulting in another one-point decision as Self won, 5-4.
Knaff was pinned in the quarterfinals by De Soto’s Isaac Foeller, but he rebounded to score back-to-back wins by pin against Festus’ Christopher Bentrup (4:33) and Cape Central’s Stein Louis-Jenne (4:45).
Rockwood Summit’s Henry Armstrong took third place, 16-1, in a technical fall over Knaff.
Mason Lucas (138) Nicholas Wedemeier (182) and Luke Gerling (285) also qualified for the sectional round but will not advance to state.
“These guys are extremely young still and have an opportunity to really do some damage in the future,” Knott said.
Lucas lost to North County’s Chris Singleton, 12-3, and Rockwood Summit’s Buckley Rohan, 6-4.
Wedemeier was defeated by Festus’ Luke Shaver by pin and by Hillsboro’s Nicholas Green, 10-0.
Gerling fell against Farmington’s Clayton Barber by pin and against Windsor’s Clay Scott, 4-0.