A six-year wait for the Pacific wrestling program ended Friday.
Senior Callum Sitek won the school’s first individual state wrestling championship since 2015, besting the field in the 145-pound weight class at the Class 3 State Championships in Independence.
Pacific scored 32.5 points, finishing 20th in the team standings.
The Indians continue a streak of 18 consecutive years with a state medalist.
“(That is an) awesome feat for this program and this school,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said.
Sitek scarcely ceded any points to his opponents in the tournament, winning once by technical fall and twice by major decision.
“I wasn’t sure how the one-day format would affect him considering he has excelled at the normal format these past two years and knowing that we would have to beat at least two big names to secure the state title,” Knott said. “In the end, I felt it played in our favor. Callum was able to get in a groove during his first match and never looked back.”
Sitek ended his day with an 8-0 major decision victory against Neosho’s Eli Zar.
In the semifinals, he outpointed Kearney’s Garrett Deason, 9-1. His quarterfinal match concluded in the second period when the score reached 17-1 over Smithville’s Ethan Muir.
“He had a mistake-free, flawless tournament, only giving up two points total, and both of those times he cut the other guy and gave them the escape,” Knott said. “His ability to ride on top and get away on bottom has always been his strong suit. The separation factor this season was his positioning, movement and control on his feet. He went the entire season without giving up a takedown. That’s just flat out impressive, especially considering the fact that throughout the season he beat nine state medalists and many other state qualifiers.”
Senior Colton Thompson and junior Ethan Flaherty also represented the Indians at the state meet.
Thompson finished one win shy of ending on the podium at 152 pounds.
Thompson started with a narrow 3-2 loss to Kearney’s Ben Locke in the first round.
“The deciding factor was our inability to get a takedown,” Knott said. “Locke is long and difficult to get offense going against.”
In the wrestlebacks, Thompson pinned Neosho’s Trent Neece in 2:27 but then was knocked out in the consolation semifinals by Willard’s Timothy Stevens via pin in 2:19.
“We went out of the first 0-0, won the flip and chose bottom,” Knott said of the Stevens match. “Colton wrestled well on bottom this weekend. That’s what gave him a chance in each of his matches. He was able to get the reversal and nearly put him on his back. He immediately locked in a tight cross face cradle but made the mistake of a rolling through rather than taking the safe route of sitting it back. Just one small mistake, and that’s how they got the fall.”
Flaherty was pinned by DeSmet’s Jesse Hahs in the first round in 1:36 and then lost a 6-2 decision to Grandview’s Joshua Arceo.
“Ethan had a tough draw with the bracket,” Knott said. “He definitely had a missed opportunity when he lost late in the semis at sectionals. This gave him the eventual third-place finisher first round rather than a guy he had dominated earlier in the season. I felt he really stepped out and competed. He had a good two weeks of practice but was just unable to deal with the size. What I like about Flaherty is he never once used that as an excuse, he just stepped out and competed.”