Two Pacific wrestlers rumbled their way to the top Saturday at Rockwood Summit.
Pacific scored 74 points to finish fifth at the annual 141 Rumble, led by individual champions Ethan Flaherty (126 pounds) and Callum Sitek (145).
The Indians were just a half point behind Windsor (74.5) for fourth. Northwest won the tournament with 169.5 points, followed by Rockwood Summit (159.5) and Ft. Zumwalt South (100.5).
“I feel like Windsor, us and Union will be competing for the second plaque at districts in a month so I would have liked to have finished above them, but we were right there with them,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “I felt like our young guys and third tier guys took a bit of a step back and lost some close matches that we need to see go the other way in the coming weeks.”
With a 5-0 mark in the tournament, Sitek improved to 31-0.
Sitek pinned John Berry (Summit, 1:36), Hunter Fox (Zumwalt South, 1:24) and Timmy Boehlein (Washington, 0:35). He also won by technical fall over Brandon Geitz (Windsor, 17-1) and Shawn Jackson (Northwest, 16-0).
Sitek’s match with Boehlein was for the championship.
“Callum Sitek dominated everyone at 145,” Knott said. “There wasn’t really anyone in the bracket to challenge him. However, he will get some tough matches in the upcoming week.”
Flaherty was 4-0 on the day at a higher weight class than his usual 120. He pinned Windsor’s Nich Baer (1:16), scored a pair of major decisions over Devin Shipp (Summit, 10-2) and Kody Kretzer (Northwest, 10-2), and won the championship match in a 9-3 decision against Zumwalt South’s Logan Mayer.
“We want him to get conditioned to bigger guys if we decide to bump,” Knott said. “He looked great on top all day and smothered his opponents.”
Colton Thompson (152) finished second in his division with a 3-1 record.
Warren Fiedler (132) placed third.
Mason Lucas (138, 0-2), Nick Sater (160, 1-2), Blake McKay (195, 0-2) and Nathaniel Knaff (220, 0-2) each finished sixth in their divisions.
Luke Gerling (285, 0-2) placed eighth.
Pacific hosted Union in Four Rivers Conference dual Tuesday. The Indians have a home triangular meet scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.