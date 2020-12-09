Led by two first-place finishes, the Pacific Indians placed second Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
Callum Sitek (152 pounds) and Warren Fiedler (138) led the way for Pacific, which finished with 99.5 points.
“I was proud of the way our older guys stepped up and competed,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “You definitely saw the youth and inexperience of our younger crew show a little. That’s going to happen. I do feel confident with them moving forward that they will develop and close the gap on the opposition each time out.”
Lindbergh won the team title with 141.5 points. Other varsity team scores included Union (89), Ft. Zuwmalt North (73.5), Rock Bridge (72.5) and Windsor (63).
The field at the tournament was trimmed down due to COVID-19 and each bracket was contested as a round robin.
Sitek pinned two opponents, Bowen Ward (Union, 1:40) and Spencer Curzen (Lindbergh, 2:50), and scored two wins by technical fall against Blake Jaco (Zumwalt North, 19-3) and Seth Winkelmann (Windsor, 22-7).
“I really only see a small number of kids in the state of Missouri that are in the same category as Callum,” Knott said. “He is a special kind of talent and (he’s) relentless.”
Fiedler pinned Tyler Perry (Windsor, 3:00) and Jackson Cox (Zumwalt North, 3:01). He also won a 4-1 decision against Adam Duchek (Lindbergh).
“Fiedler is going to be our diamond in the rough this year,” Knott said. “(He) had an average year last year, but we saw glimpses of what he is capable of at districts. He has some cleaning up to do in areas, but I expect him to continue to suprise people as the year continues.”
Ethan Flaherty (120 pounds) and Colton Thompson (160) both finished second. Thompson was 3-1 and Flaherty 1-1.
Malachi Wells-Sidner (132, 1-2), Blake McKay (195, 1-2) and Nathaniel Knaff (220, 1-2) each placed third for Pacific.
Ian Sizemore (145, 1-3), Dominic Calvin (170, 0-3), Nick Wedemeier (182, 0-3) and Luke Gerling (285, 0-3) each placed fourth in their divisions.
Pacific hosted Webster Groves and Ladue in a tri-meet Tuesday. Next on the schedule for the Indians is a trip to the Farmington Tournament Saturday at 11:30 a.m.