St. Francis Borgia Regional brought home four titles, and other hardware, Saturday from the Priory Open.
“We had some great finishes from our track and field Knights on Saturday at Priory,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Thiele said. “Junior Jack Guehne won the javelin and senior Elizabeth Sinnott won the javelin and discus. Junior Zach Mort won the 800-meter run.
“We had some freshmen and first-time track athletes really break out this weekend with some personal records, and I am looking forward to our team competing hard at future competitions,” Thiele continued.
Borgia’s biggest winner was Sinnott, who won both the girls discus and the girls javelin titles.
Sinnott dominated both. She had the best javelin throw by 40.5 feet over her next closest foe.
Her best throw in the discus won by over 22 feet.
Borgia’s winners were:
• Sinnott chucked the girls discus 85-4.5 to win.
• Sinnott ruled in the girls javelin with a best throw of 105-10.
• Mort claimed the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:17.55.
• Guehne won the shot put with a best throw of 113-1.
Second-place finishers were:
• Harry Mitchell in the boys 200-meter dash in 25.20.
• Elijah Schmieder in the boys 110-meter hurdles in 21.48.
• Maddison Shockley earned second in the girls shot put with a best throw of 24-11.5.
Third place finishes:
• Jordan Mohesky in the boys 100 dash with a time of 11.94.
• Shockley threw the girls discus 62-8.25.
• Shockley was third in the girls javelin at 58-7.5.
Taking fourth were:
• Mort in the boys 1,600-meter run in 5:17.85.
• Borgia’s boys 400-meter relay team in 47.72.
• Audrey Richardson in the girls 100 dash in 13.80.
• Richardson in the girls 200 dash in 29.07.
Ending fifth were:
• Daniel Schumacher in the boys 200 dash in 25.68.
• Borgia’s 800-meter relay team in 1:42.38.
• Mohesky went 16-4 n the long jump.
• Guehne threw the shot put 35-8.25.
Additionally, Hunter Smith and Guehne finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the discus. Smith threw 93-10.5 and Guehne finished at 91-5.75.
Madelyn Christiansen placed sixth in the girls 800-meter run in 3:00.69. Kersten Mayer was seventh in 3:10.98.
Christiansen ended sixth in the girls 1,600 run in 6:46.16.
Borgia’s boys 1,600-meter relay team was sixth in 4:08.79.
Smith was seventh in the shot put at 34-5.75.
Sebastian Filla ended eighth in the boys 400 dash in 59.90.
The Fulton School
Katherine Doyle of The Fulton School (St. Albans) won the girls 3,200-meter run in 12:50.51 and took second in the 1,600 run in 5:55.48.
Hali Christian placed second in the girls 300-meter hurdles in 1:02.04.
The 400-meter relay team (1:07.75) and the 800-meter relay team (2:29.26) both finished fifth.
Christian was fifth in the girls long jump at 12-9.25.