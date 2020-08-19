Things are heating up in the Missourian Sim Baseball League Lefty Martin Division.
During the first 10 days of August, all four teams have moved in the standings.
Currently in first place is the author’s Missourian Liners at 51-49. The Liners have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games, but still hold a slender half-game lead over Arron Hustead’s NEMO Finders (51-50).
There’s a new third-place team as well. The Ninth Street Knights of Rob Struckhoff (48-56) have moved out of the cellar and trail the division leader by just five games.
The Knights have won eight of their last 10 games and are on a four-game winning streak as of Aug. 10.
With the Knights moving up, that means the Krakow Killers have headed down to the basement. Dallas Stapp’s team has gone 2-8 over its last 10 games to rest 7.5 games behind the lead at 45-58.
As documented in the last story, Stapp traded four players to Ryan Bailey’s Wildcat King at the deadline. Changes have not had the desired effect so far.
While teams in the Lefty Martin Division have struggled to stay above .500, the Frank Saucier Division teams have had much more success.
Three of the teams in the Frank Saucier Division have won more games than they lost.
Dan Rettke’s Clover Bottom Crush continue to hold the league’s best record at 64-38. The Crush have a six-game lead over Wildcat King. Ryan Bailey’s team is 59-45 overall, six games behind the Crush and chipping into the division lead.
Nic Antoine’s St. Louis Buschers have a record good enough to be right at the pennant race in the other division at 52-49. However, in the Frank Saucier Division, that puts the team 11.5 games behind the Crush.
The Post 218 Batmen of Kent Getsee have tried just about everything. The team is 1-9 in the last 10 games and stands at 40-65. The Batmen have led in many of the games, but haven’t been able to sustain the leads.
Wildcat King has scored the most runs in the league at 616, and that’s 34 more runs than the Crush. The Knights are third at 560 runs scored and no other team has scored more than 500.
The Crush leads the league in fewest runs allowed at 435, five in front of the Finders. The Liners are third at 464 runs allowed.
The Crush (22-13), Liners (22-16) and Wildcat King (25-16) have the best records against left-handed pitching. The Crush (42-25), Wildcat King (34-29) and Buschers (36-32) are tops against right-handed pitching.
Traded Players
There were three trades involving a total of 14 players. Two of those deals were six-player trades. The final one was a single one-for-one deal.
• June 9 — Liners send Roberto Alomar, Slim Jones and Hal Newhouser to Buschers for Rogers Hornsby, Chris Carpenter and Roy Halladay.
Both teams benefited from this deal.
Hornsby has been the starting second baseman for the Liners and has batted .327 over 53 games. He has 13 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. He has scored 33 times and has driven in 40 runs.
Neither Carpenter nor Halladay has pitched yet.
All three players heading the other way have played for the Buschers. Alomar moved into Hornsby’s platoon spot with Eddie Collins. Over 42 games, Alomar is batting .217 with three doubles, two triples and one home run. He’s scored 14 times and driven home five. Alomar has three stolen bases.
Jones has gone 4-2 with a 3.80 ERA over 10 starts. In 64 innings, he’s allowed 51 hits and 18 walks while striking out 47.
Newhouser has gone 4-5 over 10 starts with a 4.74 ERA. He has one complete game, a shutout. Over 62.2 innings, Newhouser has allowed 62 hits and 21 walks while striking out 40.
• July 31 — Krakow Killers trade Cy Young, Craig Biggio and Ernie Banks to Wildcat King for Sandy Koufax, Lou Gehrig and Charlie Gehringer.
Gehrig was the linchpin to the deal and he’s been up to standards, hitting .323 with three doubles, one triple and two home runs over nine games. He’s scored six times and has driven home five runs.
Koufax has found new life as he’s posted a 2.57 ERA over four relief appearances. In seven innings, he’s allowed eight hits with one walk while striking out nine.
Gehringer is 0-5 with a walk.
For Wildcat King, Young has made two starts, going 1-1 with a 5.65 ERA. He has pitched 14.1 innings, allowing 18 hits and five walks while striking out seven.
Banks is batting .379 with one double, two triples and four home runs since the trade. He’s scored eight times and driven in 15 runs.
Biggio is batting .167 with four doubles, one triple, one run and one RBI.
One of the biggest differences has been a player who wasn’t traded. Johnny Mize moved into Gehrig’s spot at first base for Wildcat King and he’s batting .372 with 10 doubles, one triple and three home runs. He’s scored 11 times and knocked home 11 over 21 games to date.
• July 31 — Krakow Killers trade Stan Musial to Wildcat King for Robin Yount. With Gehrig coming to the Killers, that meant Musial was going to be out of a job at first base and multiple teams tendered offers for The Man. In the end, Wildcat King secured the deal at the Union Boys Basketball League July 20 for Robin Yount.
Musial, hovering around .240 with the Killers, has hit .261 over eight games with Wildcat King while platooning in left field with Manny Ramirez. He has six doubles, one triple, four runs and one RBI.
Yount has seen pinch hitting duty with the Killers, going 3-6 with one RBI.
Up next — a look at statistical leaders.