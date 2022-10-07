Union’s second softball meeting this season against Silex didn’t go as planned.
Silex, of Lincoln County, stopped Union Monday, 11-1. Silex also beat Union at the Elsberry Tournament Sept. 10, 7-6.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Union’s second softball meeting this season against Silex didn’t go as planned.
Silex, of Lincoln County, stopped Union Monday, 11-1. Silex also beat Union at the Elsberry Tournament Sept. 10, 7-6.
“The game didn’t go as we wanted,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “We were just flat the entire game. We only had four hits. You’re not going to win games with only four hits. We made mistakes in the field and Silex took advantage of them.”
Union’s hits were singles by Alexa Lause, Fallyn Blankenship, Brooklynne Anderson and Macy Hulsey. Emma Roberts added a walk. Anderson stole a base.
Hulsey scored the Union run, in the fifth inning. Lause drove her in.
Silex scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to set the tone. Union got one back in the top of the fifth, but Silex ended it in the bottom of the sixth with three runs.
Silex outhit Union, 8-4. Union made seven errors to one for the Lady Owls.
Blankenship pitched, going 5.2 innings while allowing 11 runs (two earned) on eight hits. She struck out one.
“They are a good-hitting team and when you give a good-hitting team extra chances, they will make you pay,” Dewert said. “We just keep working hard and fixing the little things. This is a great group of young ladies. We will just keep working hard and making improvements.”
Union returns to action Tuesday afternoon, hosting Warrenton at 4:30 p.m. The Lady ’Cats visit Francis Howell Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. for the championship game of the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
Union heads to the Cor Jesu Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.