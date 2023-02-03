Using accuracy from distance, the Sikeston Bulldogs grabbed the Union Boys Basketball Tournament championship trophy Saturday, defeating St. Francis Borgia, 71-68.
The Bulldogs (14-4) hit 14 three-point baskets, starting with seven in the opening quarter.
Despite that, Borgia (18-3) fought back, hitting 10 threes of its own. The Knights had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but a three-point effort didn’t connect.
“It was a good ballgame,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Unfortunately, they were as hot as can be. It wasn’t just one player, but several players who came in and made threes. They were making it look easy.”
Sikeston came out on fire, grabbing a 20-7 lead in the opening quarter. The lone highlight was Adam Rickman’s milestone basket.
Rickman scored his 1,000th career point on a shot in the lane with 3:56 to go in the first quarter.
“Offensively, he played extremely hard,” Neier said. “He did a lot of good things and made a lot of big buckets. He was tough to guard.”
Sikeston finished with a flourish and led 26-13 through one quarter.
Borgia chipped back in the second quarter. The Knights trimmed the deficit to nine points, 39-30, at the intermission.
“We tried a couple of different defenses and ended up going man in the second quarter and that seemed to slow them down a little bit,” Neier said. “We were able to climb back into the ballgame and start making some shots.”
After three quarters, the Sikeston lead was cut to 50-45.
Brody Denbow knocked down a three to cut the gap to 50-48 early in the fourth quarter. While Borgia had chances, it couldn’t tie the game.
On the other end, Creighton Sarakas hit one of his three three-point baskets to extend the lead back to five with 6:29 to play.
Borgia continued to chase. Lekereon McCray hit a pair of free throws with 52.1 seconds to play, and the game was all but over.
Borgia wasn’t going to go down without a fight. Nathan Kell hit a three with 41.5 seconds to play. After a foul, McCray hit another free throw and it was 69-63.
Grant Schroeder scored with 29 seconds to play. McCray and Chris Artis each hit one of two free throws, making it 71-65.
Schroeder connected on one of his three three-point baskets with 5.1 seconds to play and Borgia used its final timeout. The Knights got the steal on the inbounds play, but the three-point attempt missed at the buzzer and Sikeston celebrated.
“It was a dogfight just to climb back into the game,” Neier said. “I’ve got to give my kids credit. They didn’t quit. They have a lot to be proud of. They fought the whole game and even had a shot at the end to have a chance to tie it.”
It was Sikeston’s first Union Tournament championship. The Bulldogs entered the event this season.
Sikeston sophomore Tristan Wiggins led the Bulldogs with 22 points. He hit three three-point baskets.
Dontrez Williams, the KLPW MVP, scored 16 points. The junior hit a trio of threes.
McCray led the way with four three-point baskets and had 16 for the game.
Sarakas also hit three threes and scored 11 for the contest.
Artis ended with four points and Quemariae Gray had two points.
Wiggins and McCray also made the all-tournament team.
Sikeston only hit nine two-point shots and went 11-17 from the free-throw line.
In the first quarter, the Bulldogs hit seven three-point shots. Sikeston had one in the second quarter, three in the third quarter and three in the fourth quarter.
“Some of them were deep threes,” Neier said. “You didn’t think they would shoot from there, and boom, it’s in the basket. They’re a young, well-coached team and they’re going to get better. Hat’s off to them. They played an incredible game and came out with the championship.”
Rickman led Borgia with 23 points and added eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Schroeder scored 20 points with seven assists, five rebounds and one steal.
Denbow concluded with eight points, hitting two three-point baskets. He also had two rebounds and an assist.
Tate Marquart and Kaden Patke hit two three-point baskets apiece. Marquart also had three assists and two rebounds. Patke chipped in with two assists and two rebounds.
Kell concluded with three points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist. He hit one three-point shot.
Drew Fischer scored two points with a rebound and a steal.
Sam Dunard grabbed six rebounds with two assists and a steal.
Borgia went 6-13 from the free-throw line.
“We have to learn an awful lot,” Neier said. “When you play a team as quick as this, every possession becomes important. Taking care of the ball becomes important. Doing the little things right becomes very important. They just get after you. You want to play teams that challenge you and play different types of ball to prepare you for when you get to the postseason.”
The game, the first meeting between the schools since four playoff appearances between 2006 and 2011, lived up to its billing.
Sikeston beat Borgia for the Class 4 state title March 12, 2011, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, 74-55, but Borgia had won previous three meetings in Class 4 quarterfinals, 2006, 2009, 2010. While the players were barely in grade school at the time, many recalled those contests either in Farmington or Columbia.