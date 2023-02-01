Leading his team to the event championship, Sikeston junior Dontrez Williams was named MVP of the 61st Annual Union Boys Basketball Invitational Saturday.
Williams received the KLPW Radio award as the event’s top player after helping the Bulldogs hold off St. Francis Borgia in the title game, 71-68.
Williams scored 21 points in a 60-41 victory over Union during the semifinals and added 16 in the championship game against Borgia.
Sikeston also placed sophomores Tristan Wiggins and Lekereon McCray on the team.
Runner-up Borgia had two players selected to the team, senior Grant Schroeder and junior Adam Rickman. Rickman reached the 1,000-point career scoring milestone during the first quarter of the championship game.
Union won the third-place game over Washington, 51-42. Juniors Kieran Wors and Ryan Rapert were selected to the team along with Washington junior Adyn Kleinheider and senior Mark Hensley.
Rockwood Summit was the consolation winner over the St. Louis Blue Knights, 65-54. Rockwood Summit senior Shane Conner and Blue Knights’ senior Michael Berry were named to the team.
In the seventh-place game, Lutheran South defeated Seckman, 74-52.