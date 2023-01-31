Going on a 12-point run around the halftime intermission, the Sikeston Bulldogs pushed past host Union Friday in the Union Boys Basketball Invitational semifinals, 60-41.

“I was really proud of the way we battled,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We did a lot of good things and there were a lot of things to take away from this. The fact that we held them to 20 points in the first 14 minutes of the game speaks to the way we defended, blocked out and rebounded. I think when they went on that run, we got down a little bit and felt that.”