Going on a 12-point run around the halftime intermission, the Sikeston Bulldogs pushed past host Union Friday in the Union Boys Basketball Invitational semifinals, 60-41.
“I was really proud of the way we battled,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We did a lot of good things and there were a lot of things to take away from this. The fact that we held them to 20 points in the first 14 minutes of the game speaks to the way we defended, blocked out and rebounded. I think when they went on that run, we got down a little bit and felt that.”
Sikeston (13-4) led 11-9 after one quarter. The Bulldogs held a 20-16 advantage with 1:09 to play in the second quarter before netting the final seven points of the half.
That put Sikeston up 27-16 over Union (11-7).
Sikeston added the first five points of the third quarter to make it 32-16 before Ryan Rapert ended the run.
However, Dontrez Williams threw down a dunk to build up momentum for Sikeston and the second-seeded Bulldogs led through three quarters, 49-28.
Williams led Sikeston in scoring with 21 points. He hit three of Sikeston’s eight three-point baskets in the game. Five different players hit threes.
Chris Artis was next with nine points. He was 5-6 from the free-throw line.
Lekereon McCray chipped in with seven points.
Creighton Sarakas netted six points.
Kobe Thomas scored five points while Tristan Wiggins and Harrison Arndt each scored three points. Ben James, J’kown Applewhite and Morgan McCauley each scored two points.
The Bulldogs went 10-16 from the free-throw line.
“They’re good,” Simmons said. “They win every year. Gregg Holifield has been there for 25 years and they do things the right way. We knew this was going to be a dogfight. I was proud of the way we competed. At the end of the day, they just made more plays.”
Kieran Wors led Union with 11 points and he hit two of Union’s four three-point baskets.
Rapert closed with nine points.
Liam Hughes scored eight points for Union, going 6-8 from the free-throw line.
Gavin Mabe and Karson Eads both finished with four points.
Trent Bailey scored three points and Hayden Burke scored two points.
Union went 9-14 from the free-throw line.
“There were a lot of good things to take away from this game,” Simmons said. “We’ve got a short turnaround to come back tomorrow and try to put them to use.”
Sikeston advanced to Saturday’s championship game against St. Francis Borgia.
Union moved to the third-place game to play Washington.