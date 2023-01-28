Even though Sikeston knocked down 14 three-point shots, including seven in the opening quarter, the St. Francis Borgia Knights still had a chance at the end of the Union Boys Basketball Invitational championship game Saturday.
The Knights fought back, but a three-point bid to tie it at the buzzer didn’t connect, allowing Sikeston to take the championship trophy back down Interstate 55, 71-68.
The highlight for Borgia was junior Adam Rickman reaching the 1,000-point mark for his career. He achieved that on a basket with 2:56 to play in the opening quarter.
Tristan Wiggins led Sikeston with 22 points. Dontrez Williams and Lakereon McCray each scored 16. Creighton Sarakas added 11.
Rickman was Borgia’s scoring leader with 23 points. Grant Schroeder netted 20.
Williams was the tournament KLPW MVP while Williams and McCray also made the all-tournament team.
Borgia’s Rickman and Schroeder were named to the all-tournament team.
Tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Championship — Sikeston 71, Borgia 68
Third Place — Union 51, Washington 42
Consolation — Rockwood Summit 65, Blue Knights 54
Seventh Place — Lutheran South 74, Seckman 52
Semifinals — Borgia 67, Borgia 51
Semifinals — Sikeston 60, Union 41