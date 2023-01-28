Milestone basket
Borgia's Adam Rickman takes the shot which put him over 1,000 points for his career Saturday during the Union Tournament championship game against Sikeston. Sikeston's Quemariae Gray defends as Lakereon McCray watches. Sikeston held on to beat Borgia, 71-68.

 Bill Battle

Even though Sikeston knocked down 14 three-point shots, including seven in the opening quarter, the St. Francis Borgia Knights still had a chance at the end of the Union Boys Basketball Invitational championship game Saturday.

The Knights fought back, but a three-point bid to tie it at the buzzer didn’t connect, allowing Sikeston to take the championship trophy back down Interstate 55, 71-68.