St. Clair senior Connor Sikes will be a one-man band for the Bulldogs at the Class 4 state track championships.
Sikes, who placed third in the boys pole vault Saturday at the Class 4 Section 3 meet in West Plains, is the only Bulldog advancing to the state competition.
Sikes vaulted to a mark of 3.95 meters in the sectional round, trailing a pair of Webb City athletes, senior Grayson Smith and junior Jadon Brisco.
Marshfield senior Travis Greenfield also qualified with the same successful mark as Sikes, which equates to 12-11.5 in feet and inches.
The Class 4 boys pole vault will compete Saturday at 9 a.m. at Jefferson City High School.
St. Clair advanced eight other athletes from the district round to the sectional, each of whom finished between fifth and eighth.
Brooklyn Cannon narrowly missed the state cut in the girls 1,600-meter run, finishing fifth in 5:31.45.
Emma Talleur ranked fifth in the girls discus at 31.84 meters, or 104-5.5 in feet and inches.
Cylee Schatzler finished sixth in the girls 100-meter hurdles in 17.45.
Vada Moore was seventh in the girls 100-meter dash in 13.38.
Casen Blake ran to seventh place in the boys 200-meter dash in 22.98.
Olivia Lowder had the seventh-best throw in the girls discus at 28.29 meters, or 92-9.75 in feet and inches.
Thomas Perkins finished eighth in the boys 3,200-meter run in 11:48.45.
Landon Rulo had the eight-best mark in the boys long jump of 5.84 meters, or 19-2 in feet and inches.
In the team standings for the sectional, St. Clair’s boys ranked 14th with 15 points and the Lady Bulldogs finished 16th with 10 points.
Marshfield’s girls led the team standings with 108 points. The Webb City boys won with 111 points.