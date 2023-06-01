The medal count continued to climb for local track athletes on the second day of the MSHSAA Class 3-5 Track and Field Championships Saturday in Jefferson City.
Local competitors found their way to the podium in six events on the second day of the competition.
Around the area, Four Rivers Conference athletes earned three state championships. Sullivan’s Abby Peterson captured the Class 4 high jump title with a mark of 1.64 meters and St. James’ Kaiden Snyder won the titles in both the Class 3 boys 110-meter hurdles (14.36) and 300-meter hurdles (38.74).
• St. Clair senior Connor Sikes led the local field in Saturday’s events, tying for third place in the Class 4 boys pole vault with a clearance of 4.13 meters.
After a fault on his first attempt of the day, Sikes made good on his next four attempts in a row and tied Festus senior Austin Johnson and Cape Girardeau Central freshman Kent Sheridan for third place.
“For a second, I started to get in my head, but then I was like, ‘I’m already at state, so I might as well not get in my head and just keep jumping,’” Sikes said. “It’s what I wanted, so I just like to thank my coaches Jim Juergens and Kyle Juergens and give a shout out to God and thank him for helping me.”
Webb City senior Grayson Smith waited until 4.27 meters to record his first jump of the day and went on to win the state title at 4.72 meters over runner-up Travis Greenfield, of Marshfield, whose best height was 4.27 meters.
• Union senior Bryson Pickard placed fourth in the 400-meter dash in 49.07, adding to his medal count after placing sixth in the 800-meter run Friday.
Pickard was also part of Union’s fourth place 1,600-meter relay and fifth place 3,200-meter relay teams in Saturday’s finals.
All four of Pickard’s events resulted in a new school record.
“I’m just very happy that we got our school record,” Pickard said of the 1,600-meter relay team, which ran last at the end of Saturday. “That’s what we’ve been striving for all season.”
In the 400-meter dash, Hazelwood East sophomore Melvin Sledge took top honors at 48.16 seconds.
• Pacific junior Sach Wolf placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.82.
“(I feel) pretty good,” Wolf said. “I PRed and did the best I could. Next year I’ll come back for the first place.”
Wolf, who had the third best time in the prelims Friday, turned in his personal best time in the finals. Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski noted the time tied the school record.
“He persevered all year and worked really hard to get on top,” Menderski said. “It says a lot about him that he was able to run his best race on the biggest stage.”
Helias Catholic junior Matthew Malmstrom won the event in 14.52.
• Both of Union’s distance relays featured seniors Hayden Burke and Pickard.
Senior Evan Swoboda and junior Wyatt Birke joined that duo for the 1,600-meter relay while senior Will Herbst and junior Trenten Bailey ran in the 3,200-meter relay.
Union ranked fourth in the 1,600-meter relay (3:23:21) and fifth in the 3,200-meter relay (8:02.94).
“These boys absolutely amazed me with their grit in (the 3,200-meter relay),” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “I thought they were capable of hitting between 8-8:10, but only if they all ran their absolute best. They came through all ran their best. Every runner ran to a personal record split.”
Burke, running the second leg of the 1,600-meter relay, passed two opponents down the front stretch to put the Wildcats in first place at the halfway point.
“I knew it was going to be my last race, so I had to do something cool to finish it off,” Burke said.
The Wildcats ended the third leg in seventh place and Pickard gained back three spots as the team anchor.
Hazelwood East captured the Class 4 boys 1,600-meter relay title in 3:20.15.
The 3,200-meter relay saw Herbst put the team in fifth after the first 800 meters and the Wildcats held in medal position through each subsequent leg of the race.
“We kind of blew the school record out of the water,” Herbst said. “It was originally 8.11 and we ran an 8.02 and I’m just really proud of all the guys. We almost didn’t have a 4x800 team up until the last couple of weeks. We put one together at the last second and needed another runner. Trent stepped up and we did really well.”
Hillsboro won the state title in the Class 4 boys 3,200-meter relay in 7:49.72.
• Pacific junior Lexi Lay ranked eighth in the Class 4 girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.13.
“I’m a little bit disappointed, but happy I made it,” Lay said. “I was ranked 12th and I got eighth, so that’s all that I could ask for.”
Lay reached the state podium in a hurdle event for the third year in a row, earning her fourth career state medal.
“She’s such a great kid, hard worker and doesn’t back down from anything,” Menderski said. “Her being a three-time all-state athletes shows what you can do when you put your mind to mastering your craft like she has with the hurdles.”
Parkway Central junior Skyye Lee won the event in 13.36.
• Union senior Kirsten Bockhorst jumped to eighth place in the Class 4 girls long jump.
Bockhorst ranked ninth after the initial three jumps, but moved into medal position in the finals with a jump of 5.34 meters on her final attempt.
“I’m very excited,” Bockhorst said. “I had a chance at it sophomore year and it didn’t happen, but now it happened. I’m on top of the world.”
Jordin McGee of Kansas City Grandview won the long jumping title for Class 4 at 5.96 meters.
• Washington freshman Josie Keiser finished 10th in the Class 4 girls 800-meter run in 2:23.77.
Kearney senior Jadyn Barnes won the race in 2:16.95.
• Washington senior Julia Donnelly, who reached all-state status in a third sport Friday by medaling in both the girls 3,200-meter run and as part of the 3,200-meter relay, ended her high school career Saturday in the girls 1,600-meter run where she finished 12th in 5:31.15.
The race was won by Harrisonville sophomore Kayleigh Norris in 4:58.04.
• St. Francis Borgia sophomore Adam Ashworth did not record a height and tied for 12th place in the Class 3 boys pole vault.
Macon sophomore Caelan Harland won with a vault of 4.59 meters.
• Union junior Wyatt Birke jumped to 14th place in the Class 4 boys triple jump with a mark of 12.18 meters.
Nevada senior Drew Beachler turned in the top jump of 13.97 meters.