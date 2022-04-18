Even down a player for more than 40 minutes, the Washington Lady Jays were able to get back into the win column Thursday.
Washington (6-4, 3-3) won on the road at Ft. Zumwalt East (1-11, 0-6), 3-2, completing a season sweep of the Lady Lions.
The Lady Jays ended a two-game losing streak with the victory.
“After a tough start to the week where we just did not play good soccer, we felt like our kids really came to play tonight,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said.
The teams were evenly split at 1-1 after one half and 2-2 at the end of regulation.
The even score remained at the end of two 10-minute overtime periods, prompting the penalty kick tiebreaker.
Washington won the shootout, 5-4.
Washington played most of the second half and all of overtime with just 10 players on the field.
“Our girls really rallied around each other and played some great soccer to get us into PKs,” Fischer said. “(Avery) Lanemann, (Susie) Heggemann, (Addison) Vodnansky, (Presley) Kiser, and (Jersey) Tinsley all made their PKs. Brianna Hellman-Sainz was our keeper all night due to an injury, and she played a great game for us.”
Ashley Klaus and Avery Bingham scored the goals for the host team.
Hailey Morgan was credited with an assist.
Washington next plays Monday at home, hosting St. Clair at 6:45 p.m. in a rematch from the Warrenton tournament.
The Lady Jays edged St. Clair in the first meeting, 4-3.