For the third time in four days, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats made the trip to Helias in Jefferson City Monday.
And for the third time in four days, the Lady ’Cats brought home a victory, beating the host Lady Crusaders, 3-1.
“They are tough to play at home, for sure,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “They are physical, and they played hard for 80 minutes.”
Union (12-1) went 2-0 last weekend in the Helias Shootout, beating Sedalia Smith-Cotton and Rock Bridge. But Monday, the Lady ’Cats took on the host school.
“We were hitting a lot of shots right at the goalkeeper early,” Fennessey said.
Much of the first half was scoreless before Emily Gaebe pounced on a rebound to give Union the lead in the 27th minute. Mya Minor assisted.
Seven minutes later, Union went down to 10 players after losing one to a red card. Union played the rest of the game shorthanded.
Leading 1-0 at the break, Union continued to add to the lead. Addison Williford scored to make it 2-0 in the second half. Gaebe assisted.
Maddie Helling closed out the scoring with a penalty kick.
Helias got a goal from Izzy Luebbert later.
Union used two players in goal. Defender Kelsey Brake played the first half and made four saves.
Sydney Ransom played the second half and stopped three of the four shots she faced.