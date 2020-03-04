Evan Shetley made history Feb. 22.
The Sullivan 182-pound wrestler became his school’s first-ever MSHSAA state wrestling champion.
Shetley, a senior, capped a 45-1 season by earning a 3-2 decision over Odessa’s Jake Evinger in the Class 2 title match.
Shetley broke a scoreless tie in the second period, logging an escape with 1:23 to go in the period. He recorded a takedown with 21 seconds to go and the three points scored on those two events proved to be just enough.
Evinger got a reversal with nine seconds to go in the period and it was 3-2. Shetley was able to hold out on top in the third period to win the title.
Shetley opened the tournament with a 2:49 pin of Southern Boone County’s Dane Donigan. He pinned Keegan Reynolds of Cameron in the quarterfinals in 4:58.
Shetley had his tightest match in the semifinals, needing extra time to beat Moberly’s Tristan Morris, 7-3. He won in Tiebreaker 1. Morris came back to finish third.
Brown Takes Second
Shetley’s teammate, senior Tristan Brown (285), ended up finishing second after a 2-1 loss to Monett’s Harrison Merriman in the Class 2 title bout.
Brown needed 31 seconds to finish Thursday’s wrestling with a pin of Boonville’s Gage Offineer.
He then beat eventual third-place finisher Levi Kennedy of Buffalo by a 7-2 decision.
Brown won 5-1 over Caleb Groff of Oak Grove in the semifinals. Groff finished fourth.
Brown finished his season at 45-3.
Eagles Fly to 10th
Sullivan concluded the tournament tied for 10th in the Class 2 standings. The Eagles scored 60 points to tie Buffalo and Cameron.
Excelsior Springs was ninth at 65.5 points while Mexico was 13th at 57 points.
Another area school, St. James, scored four points to tie Wright City for 38th.
Monett won the Class 2 title with 149.5 points. Odessa was second at 142.
Other Sullivan Wrestlers
Sullivan, the Four Rivers Conference and Class 2 District 1 champion, had 10 boys in the state meet.
• Sullivan junior Dillon Witt (126) needed one more win to make the medal matches. He won his opener by an 8-1 decision against Thomas Pennington of Bolivar.
Landen Davis of Excelsior Springs decisioned Witt, 2-0. After winning a medical forfeit over David Coroma of Potosi, Witt was beaten by Monett’s Matthew Bahl with a 4:22 pin. Bahl beat Davis in the third-place match.
Witt ended at 42-5.
Sullivan senior Kobie Blankenship (160) won his opener by a 10-0 major decision over Cameron’s Kolby Robinson.
Monett’s Ethan Umfleet pinned Blankenship in 2:50.
Blankenship then pinned Kirksville’s Dominic Cahalan in 1:35, but Lane Brattin of Pleasant Hill eliminated Blankenship by a 1:47 pin. Umfleet ended third and Brattin was fifth. Blankenship went 37-12.
• Sullivan senior Trey Eplin (170) won once, sandwiching a 3:39 pin of Logan-Rogersville’s Gage Meadors between a 2:29 pin loss to Gaven Gray-Walker of Maryville and a 10-4 decision to Oak Grove’s Adrian Whitehead. Gray-Walker won fifth.
Eplin was 24-13 for the season.
• St. James junior Zachary Woodson (195) won his opener, a 2:54 pin of Blair Oaks’ Devonte Sanders. He lost the next two, a 13-2 major decision to Eldon’s Kaden Dillon and a 12-6 decision to Cameron’s Camren Hedgpeth. Dillon won the state title while Hedgpeth was sixth.
Woodson was 35-19 on the season.
• Sullivan junior Kyler Martin won his middle match, a 16-9 decision over Savannah’s Ben Walker. He was pinned in the opener by Monett’s Raymond Villalta and lost a 4:56 pin to Boonville’s Peyton Hahn. Hahn went on to take third.
Martin was 20-12 for the season.
• St. James sophomore Teagan Kelly (106) lost both of his matches. He was pinned by Kirksville’s Chance McKim in 1:29 and Savannah’s Gage Schottel in 4:15.
• Sullivan sophomore Ty Shetley (138) lost both matches Thursday. He was pinned by Monett’s Joseph Semerad in 5:41 and lost a 6-0 decision to Braxton Rickart of Excelsior Springs. Semerad won the state title and Rickart was sixth.
Shetley finished at 33-17.
• Sophomore Ethan Hurt of Sullivan (145) was pinned by Winfield’s Charos Sutton in 2:40 and Harrisonville’s Kale Weber in 4:58.
Hurt was 21-23 for the season.
• Sullivan senior Ransom Dudley (152) was pinned by Odessa’s Bryce Palmer in 2:59 and St. Charles West’s Trent Busby in 2:45.
Palmer went on to win the third-place bout.
Dudley was 24-24.
• Junior Zachary Achterburg of St. James (152) suffered a 16-0 technical fall loss (4:00) against Damon Ashworth of Excelsior Springs and a 3-2 decision to Blair Oaks’ Eli Batiste. Ashworth was the state champion.
Achterburg ended at 32-21.
• St. James sophomore Chandler Tinsley (170) was beaten by Oak Grove’s Adrian Whitehead (2:40 pin) and Kirksville’s Parker Laudwig (3-1 decision). Tinsley was 22-20.
• Sullivan senior Carter Dace (195) dropped both of his matches, a 4-3 decision against Kirksville’s Colton Hannah and a 5-3 Sudden Victory 1 decision to Cassville’s Zach Coenen.
Dace ended 25-20.
Crocker Wins One
In girls action, St. James senior Kaylynn Crocker, third at 110 last season, won one match in the 115-pound weight class.
Crocker pinned Phelps County rival Mya Berken of Rolla in her first-round wrestleback in 1:28.
Crocker dropped a 9-2 decision to St. Charles’ Caitlyn Thorne in the opener and lost a 3-0 decision to Staley’s Lexi Hatfield.
Thorne went on to take fourth while Hatfield was sixth.
Crocker ended the season at 26-6.