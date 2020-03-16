After sharing the Four Rivers Conference girls basketball title, the Sullivan Lady Eagles claimed the two biggest prizes from the league.
Sullivan senior Mallory Shetley was named the Four Rivers Conference girls basketball player of the year.
Sullivan Head Coach Jordan Flora was voted the coach of the year.
Sullivan split the league title with Union this season.
Sullivan is the only team still alive in the MSHSAA playoffs.
After winning the Class 4 District 9 title over top-seeded Rolla, Sullivan beat Helias in a sectional game to reach Saturday’s quarterfinal round against Carl Junction. As of Friday, that game’s access has been limited.
Voted onto the All-FRC first team were:
• Union junior Reagan Rapert;
• St. Clair junior Alohilani Bursey;
• Hermann senior Quincy Erickson;
• Sullivan senior Kya Harbour;
• Owensville sophomore Anna Finley;
• St. James junior Hannah Marcee; and
• Union junior Emily Gaebe.
Selected to the second team were:
• Hermann junior Gracie Winkelmann;
• New Haven sophomore Mackenzie Wilson;
• St. James junior Riley Whitener;
• St. Clair senior Alana Hinson;
• Sullivan sophomore Rylee Denbow;
• Union junior Julia Overstreet; and
• New Haven senior McKenzie Overschmidt.
St. Clair sophomore Mackenzie Lowder won the sixth man award.