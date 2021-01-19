Jumping on top early, the third-seeded New Haven Shamrocks defeated Calvary Lutheran Tuesday in the opening round of the South Callaway Tournament, 71-62.
“They ended up being kind of hard to guard, but luckily we were pretty hard to guard too,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They made some tough shots, but got some pretty easy ones too due to us not being very good defensively, especially late.”
New Haven (8-4) opened with a 19-9 first quarter and was up at the half, 36-26.
New Haven started the third quarter hot before Calvary Lutheran (6-3) responded. New Haven led 58-42 after three quarters.
“After pushing our lead to 20 or so with a 17-6 run out of halftime, they closed the game out on a 30-19 run,” Peirick said. “We were sloppy with the ball too. There were possessions where we were darned near perfect and then there were possessions where we just gave them the basketball. We did put the ball through the hoop at a pretty high clip though.”
John Liggett led the Shamrocks with 24 points. He hit three of the team’s five three-point baskets. Liggett also went 3-4 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Shamrocks were 14-18 from the stripe.
Liggett also had five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Logan Williams netted 14 points while going 6-7 from the free-throw line. He also had five assists, five rebounds and three steals.
“John and Logan (and Owen Borcherding were) in double digits and several other guys sniffing around double digits,” Peirick said. “We actually had four or five opportunities right at the rim that we missed too. John and Logan did a nice job at the free-throw line late when they were putting us there trying to complete their comeback.”
Borcherding was next with 10 points, four assists and three rebounds.
Zach Groner netted nine points with four rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
Sam Scheer ended with eight points, four rebounds and one steal.
Jake Engelbrecht scored six points with three rebounds and three steals.
Peirick lauded the play of Mitchell Meyer and Matthew Otten. Meyer pulled down three rebounds and blocked a shot.
“It’s not necessarily going to show in the box score, but we got some good minutes from Mitchell and Matthew off the bench while we got our starters some rest,” Peirick said. “We are happy to be on that winner’s side of the bracket.”
The Shamrocks faced Hermann Thursday in the semifinals. The winner of that game plays Saturday in the championship at 5:30 p.m. The loser plays for third Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Montgomery County and Vienna are played in the other Thursday semifinal.