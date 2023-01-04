The New Haven boys started 2023 in the win column Monday.
The New Haven boys started 2023 in the win column Monday.
The Shamrocks (3-7) won in the first round at the Battle in Bourbon, 37-29, over Richland (1-8).
Richland ended the low-scoring first quarter with a 3-2 edge.
New Haven took an 11-10 lead into halftime and remained ahead, 21-17, after three periods.
Statistics from the contest were not available at print deadline.
The Shamrocks, seeded third in the tournament, next play Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. against Valley (4-4). The No. 2 seeded Vikings were 82-72 winners over Liberty Christian Academy Monday.
