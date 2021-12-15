Not even severe weather could stop the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks Friday.
Playing in Wright City, New Haven (4-3) rolled to a 50-29 win over the Wildcats.
“I thought this was that first game we finally put together a complete effort and played four good quarters,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We got contributions from everyone on both ends of the floor.”
The teams had to play around a brief delay due to severe storm warnings, but were able to finish out the game after sheltering in locker rooms.
Offensively, the game started slowly. New Haven led after one quarter, 9-6.
The Shamrocks picked up the pace in the second quarter and led at the half, 29-13.
Through three quarters, New Haven was up, 41-22.
New Haven sealed the game at the free-throw line, going 22-31.
Sam Scheer lead the Shamrocks with 16 points. He also had eight rebounds and three steals.
Logan Williams netted 13 points with six rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal.
Hunter Tallent was next with eight points, four rebounds and two assists.
Mitchell Meyer scored five points with four steals and two rebounds.
Adam Homeyer scored four points and had five rebounds.
Will Hellmann ended with three points, three rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Andrew Rethemeyer pulled down three rebounds and had one steal. Charlie Roth recorded two rebounds. Luke Strubberg had one.
Peirick said New Haven has struggled in the past at Wright City.
“They are not an easy team to play against,” Peirick said. “They put some dudes out there that are hard to guard and they got after our ball handlers and played hard on defense. For the most part we made them take tough shots over us.”
Peirick thought New Haven had too many turnovers, but was happy with the final result.
“I would have liked to turn it over a little less and shoot it a little better, but over the past three or four years, we have had a fair amount of trouble playing and winning in Wright City, so we’ll take this performance. Hopefully we can build on it.”
St. James defeated New Haven Monday in a Four Rivers Conference game, 44-23. Additional information was not available at deadline.