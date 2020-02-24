The Four Rivers Conference’s smallest school will finish in the upper part of the league’s boys basketball standings this season.
New Haven (16-7, 4-2) won Tuesday at Owensville (8-14, 1-4), 60-51, to move into a tie for second place in the conference standings.
St. James (19-3, 6-0) has won the league title. But New Haven, Hermann (14-9, 4-2) and Sullivan (12-10, 3-2) all have a chance to nab the runner-up position.
New Haven plays at Sullivan Friday while Hermann hosts St. James. Sullivan also has a home game with Owensville.
No matter what happens, New Haven will finish with a winning FRC record, thanks to the win over the Dutchmen.
In Tuesday’s game, New Haven took a 13-10 lead through one quarter and the Shamrocks were up at the half, 26-20. New Haven led by nine after three quarters, 42-33.
Only five players scored for New Haven, but they made an impact.
John Liggett led the way with 28 points. He hit two three-point shots and went 10-11 from the free-throw line. He also had three assists, three rebounds and three steals.
New Haven was 18-27 from the line in the game. The Shamrocks also ended with four three-point baskets.
Luke Gerlemann was next with 14 points and added three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Zach Groner scored 10 points with four rebounds, an assist and a steal. Groner forced Owensville to be called for a charge, one of four for the game.
Jay Eichelberger and Owen Borcherding scored four points apiece. Eichelberger also had four rebounds and two assists. Borcherding added four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Dominic Lewis added an assist and took a charge.