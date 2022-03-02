It was worth the wait.
New Haven’s boys basketball team finally got to play Crystal City Friday in the Class 2 District 4 semifinals at Crystal City High School, winning, 38-33.
The second-seeded Shamrocks (14-13) were able to hold off the third-ranked Hornets (11-14) to move to Saturday’s title game against top-seeded Valle Catholic.
New Haven jumped out to a 10-4 lead through one quarter and the Shamrocks were up at the half, 23-9.
Playing in a gym at least as old as its own, the Shamrocks held on through the second half. It was 32-23 after three quarters and the Hornets made one final run in the fourth quarter.
Senior Sam Scheer paced the Shamrocks in scoring with 12 points. He also had six rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals.
Mitchell Meyer was next with nine points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Logan Williams netted seven points with three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Adam Homeyer contributed five points and four rebounds.
Will Hellmann scored four points and had two rebounds.
Andrew Rethemeyer scored a point with four rebounds.
Charlie Roth pulled down five rebounds and handed out two assists.
Ian Kirn led Crystal City with nine points while adding three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Calloway Dashner and Cyle Schaumburg both scored six points.
Dashner snagged nine rebounds with six blocked shots, one assist and one steal.
Schaumberg had one rebound.
Clayton Roussin had five points and four rebounds.
Camden Mayes scored three points with five rebounds and three assists.
Kanden Bolton and Nolan Eisenbeis both scored two points. Bolton had one assist and one rebound. Eisenbeis pulled down three rebounds with one steal.