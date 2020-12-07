New Haven will have the chance to play for the title Saturday at the Montgomery County Boys Basketball Tournament.
The Shamrocks (3-0) advanced to the championship game with a 52-39 win over Wellsville-Middletown Thursday in the semifinals.
The fifth-seeded Shamrocks will face No. 3 Mexico for the title Saturday at 7 p.m.
Against Wellsville, New Haven jumped out to a 13-7 lead after one quarter. The Shamrocks were on top at the half, 23-18. New Haven had a 33-36 advantage after three quarters.
Three New Haven players reached double digits in the game. Logan Williams led the scoring with 17 points, including hitting two of the six New Haven three-point baskets. He was 5-7 from the free-throw line. He also had three assists.
New Haven was 14-20 from the stripe for the game.
John Liggett and Owen Borcherding both closed with 10 points. Borcherding was 4-5 from the free-throw line while Liggett hit three of four attempts and added a three-point basket. Liggett also had three assists.
Jake Engelbrecht was next with eight points. He knocked down a pair of three-point baskets.
Zach Groner closed with five points, including a three-point shot. He was the rebounding leader with seven.
Charlie Roth scored two points.
For Wellsville, Isaac Sebaugh was the scoring leader with 13 points.
Jamel Mahaney was next with 10 points.
CJ Curd and Keaton Mayes both scored six points. Clayton Ebers was next with four points.
Wellsville hit four three-point baskets with Mahaney and Curd each sinking two.
The Tigers went 2-5 from the free-throw line.
New Haven’s route to the championship game started with a minor upset in the opening round Tuesday, 59-47, against fourth-seeded Clopton.
After that, the journey took a bit of a detour.
Fulton, the top seed, had to drop out of the tournament due to a COVID-19-positive case after beating eighth-seeded Wellsville Tuesday, 60-54.
With Fulton out, Wellsville moved into the winners’ bracket to play the Shamrocks Thursday.
“I thought (Tournament Director) Adam (Falloon) did a fine job with the way he handled it,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “There is really only so much he could have done. You should have to win two games to play in the championship game, so we aren’t upset at all.”
Falloon opted to give all of the teams in the consolation bracket two games, turning it into a three-team round robin between Hermann, Clopton and Bowling Green. Hermann won the first game of that pool Thursday, 51-46.
Mexico advanced with a 59-42 win over No. 6 Bowling Green Tuesday and upset second-seeded Montgomery County Thursday, 67-61.
In Thursday’s game, Montgomery County led 23-15 after one quarter.
Mexico outscored the host team in the second quarter, 18-3, to lead 33-26 at the half. The Bulldogs were up 53-37 after three quarters.
Isaiah Reames led the Bulldogs in scoring Thursday with 26 points.
Drew Blevins netted 14 points while Raef Yager scored 11.
Daeye Miller added eight points, Michael White scored six and Jordan Mitchell netted two points.
Mexico hit four three-point baskets and went 19-27 from the free-throw line.
Collin Parker led the host Wildcats in scoring with 25 points while Drake Smith netted 15 and Ty Leu added 10.