Valley (Caledonia) ended New Haven’s boys basketball title bid Wednesday in the Fourth Battle in Bourbon Tournament, 66-44.
“We put a run or two on them in the second half, but could never get the one or two more stops and buckets that we needed to really put some pressure on them,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “Pretty disappointed that we didn’t play better on both ends of the floor, but we are seeing signs of improvement in a couple areas so we will try to build on that.”
The Shamrocks (3-8) will try to finish the event with a victory Friday night at 7 p.m., taking on Grandview (6-8) in the event’s third-place game.
Valley, which is in New Haven’s district this season, jumped out to a 20-9 advantage through one quarter.
The Vikings led New Haven at the half, 36-19, and through three quarters, 48-34.
Valley shot 52 percent from the field and 77 percent from the free-throw line. New Haven hit 40 percent of its shots from the field and went 5-10 from the free-throw stripe.
“I don’t think I have ever coached a team that shot the ball that good from the three-point line,” Peirick said.
Andrew Rethemeyer did much of the damage for New Haven, netting 21 of the team’s 44 points. He also contributed seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.
“They didn’t really have an answer for our big guys inside, but we didn’t do a good enough job of getting the ball to them consistently,” Peirick said. “We had a hard time executing, whether it was a set we were trying to run or our base motion. I think we have a little ways to go as far as putting mental effort into the game goes.”
Andrew Noelke and Emmett Panhorst each scored nine points. Noelke added six rebounds and two blocked shots. Panhorst hit the lone three-point basket and had three rebounds and one steal.
David Otten scored three points with two steals and a rebound.
Luke Strubberg scored two points while handing out seven assists. He also had three rebounds.
Jacob Gerdes contributed two rebounds.
“Andrew Rethemeyer played a really strong all-around game for us, scoring, rebounding, and guarding their best player,” Peirick said. “Luke did a nice job getting the ball to the post for us. David got a steal or two and got on a couple loose balls, which we need to do a lot more of. Emmett did a nice job handling the ball and guarding but just couldn’t get a shot to drop. Andrew Noelke had a couple tough finishes at the rim.”
Rebounding was a big positive, Peirick indicated.
“On the bright side of things, I thought last night was as physical as we have been rebounding the basketball all year, which is something we have been working pretty hard on,” Peirick said. “Our 13 turnovers is also probably close to a season low for us and really four or five of them were silly and didn’t need to happen so hopefully we can continue to cut down on that number.”
New Haven is playing at Bourbon this year instead of the South Callaway Tournament. The New Haven girls will be playing in the Union Tournament next week.
After the tournament, New Haven returns to action next Friday, Jan. 13, hosting Missouri Military Academy.