Playing from behind in a hostile gym, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks chipped back to defeat host South Callaway Tuesday in the opening round of the South Callaway Tournament, 57-51.
“As disappointed as I am in how we started the game, I’m just as proud of our guys’ effort in the last 2 1/2 quarters to complete the comeback,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “Our guys played hard and never let up.”
New Haven (8-6) lost Thursday to top-seeded Vienna, 40-24, and will play Montgomery County Friday for the consolation title.
Fourth-seeded South Callaway jumped out to a 20-10 lead after one quarter, but the fifth-ranked Shamrocks weren’t ready to roll over for the host team.
“I don’t think we were ready to play and South Callaway was very ready to go and they do some things to make them hard to play against,” Peirick said. “They got pretty much everything they wanted in the first — threes, drives to the rim, layups in transition, and turnovers, to name a few. We were sloppy and slow and weak with the ball and we weren’t moving ourselves that good either. We really did a poor job of getting the ball to the post.”
New Haven fought back. It was 30-26 for South Callaway at the half.
“Hunter (Tallent) was hot,” Peirick said. “That kept our heads above water. We were down 14 in the second quarter before I thought we actually settled in and did the things we wanted to do. We were able to string some stops together and Mitchell (Meyer) and Logan (Williams) had some drives to the rim. Hunter and Sam (Scheer) hit some outside shots to get us back in it by halftime.”
New Haven grabbed the lead in the third quarter and led 40-39 going to the final eight minutes.
“In the third and fourth, Hunter stayed hot, and everyone else chipped in too, and our defense continued to be solid,” Peirick said. “It would have been nice to be better from the free-throw line to close out the game but we got enough stops down the stretch to get the win.”
Four New Haven players found the net.
Tallent netted 25 points. He knocked four of New Haven’s seven three-point baskets and went 7-8 from the free-throw line.
Tallent also had six rebounds and one assist.
“Hunter played really well,” Peirick said. “He’s a huge reason we won that game.”
Scheer added a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. He also had three assists.
Williams scored 11 points with two assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot.
Mitchell Meyer recorded eight points with four rebounds and three assists.
Charlie Roth pulled down four rebounds with two assists and a steal. Adam Homeyer grabbed a pair of rebounds while Andrew Rethemeyer and Will Hellmann each added an offensive rebound.
“Charlie once again had a great effort on the defensive end,” Peirick said. “He does a lot of things that the box score doesn’t show.”