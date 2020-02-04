Groundhog Day came early for the New Haven basketball Shamrocks.
Referencing the movie, New Haven’s first two games in the Hermann Tournament this week have been against Hermann and Wright City.
And those were the same two schools New Haven played prior to the tournament.
Hermann (10-6) defeated the Shamrocks (11-6) Tuesday in the opening round, 50-47. That reversed the result from the South Callaway Tournament third-place game.
New Haven defeated Wright City Thursday in the consolation semifinals, 61-52. New Haven won last week at Wright City.
The Shamrocks play Saturday against St. Clair for the consolation title at 4 p.m.
Hermann
In Tuesday’s tournament opener, Hermann led 11-9 after one quarter and it was 23-22 for the Bearcats after a half. Hermann led 41-34 after three quarters.
“We missed some key opportunities, especially in the third quarter when we turned them over, but we just gave it right back to them and they turned those into points,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They turned offensive rebounds into points or trips to the line fairly often.”
It came down to a duel of scorers. New Haven’s Luke Gerlemann outscored Hermann’s Trent Anderson, 30-24, but Anderson’s supporting cast came up with more points than the Shamrocks.
“Luke shot the ball unreal but we couldn’t get anyone else to put the ball in the hole,” said Peirick. “You have to play well as a team to beat good teams, and we were just mediocre as a team.”
The Bearcats got nine points from Holden Ash, seven from Chase McKague, five from Seth Hackmann, four from Carter Hemeyer and one from Parker Anderson.
Gerlemann’s teammates contributed 17 points. John Liggett was tops among those players with five points. Owen Borcherding, Jay Eichelberger and Zach Groner each netted four points.
“I thought our kids played hard for the most part but I’m not sold on the fact that we had five guys locked in mentally every possession,” Peirick said. “I should have been a better coach down the stretch in the fourth quarter too.”
Peirick said he could have done a better job as well.
“Wish I would have done a few things differently at the end of the game,” said Peirick. “Hopefully, that’s the last reminder we need that you have to play well every possession of every game to be and beat good teams.”
Wright City
Facing the Wildcats for the second time in just over a week, New Haven jumped out to a 13-8 lead after one quarter Thursday. The Shamrocks led at the half, 30-19. After three quarters, New Haven was up, 49-32.
Three Shamrocks reached double digits in scoring with Liggett leading the way at 19 points, including two three-point baskets.
Gerlemann netted 17 points and hit three three-point baskets.
Groner was next with 12 points.
Other scorers were Eichelberger and Sam Scheer with four points apiece, Borcherding with three and Dominic Lewis with two points.
New Haven hit five three-point shots and went 8-14 from the free-throw line.
JJ McRoberts led Wright City with 16 points.
Branden Contreras, Djuane Lenoir and Brennan Logan each scored eight points. Kyle Johnson and Hayden Beck netted six points apiece.
Wright City also hit five three-point baskets and went 5-16 from the free-throw line.