Finishing Four Rivers Conference play with a winning record was good.
But, for the New Haven Shamrocks, taking second place in the league was even better.
New Haven (17-7, 5-2), the smallest school in the conference, secured the second spot Friday night with a 54-49 win at Sullivan.
“We really haven’t been great in conference play lately,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We had our first conference winning record since we won the conference in 2011. Before that you have to go back to the mid-2000s to get to the last time we won five games in the conference. This conference is really tough. Its hard to win every night in conference play. Its a credit to how hard our kids worked every day in practice and then they came out and played really hard every night and really well most nights. You have to catch a few breaks along the way too probably, but to be 5-2 and finish is sole possession of second place in the Four Rivers is something for them to be proud of.”
St. James won the league title, going undefeated. New Haven’s win helped the Shamrocks finish a game in front of Hermann.
“We have to congratulate St. James on a perfect conference record and an impressive season,” Peirick said. “All that being said, we are pretty happy and proud to finish in second place in the conference.”
New Haven heads to the Class 2 District 8 Tournament in New Bloomfield this week. The second-seeded Shamrocks play Russellville (5-17) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The winner plays either third-seeded Linn or No. 6 Belle Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The championship is Saturday at 5 p.m. Eugene is the top seed and opens against New Bloomfield. No. 4 Harrisburg plays Calvary Lutheran in the other first-round game.
In Friday’s final regular season game, New Haven led, 16-11, after one quarter, 28-17 at the half, and 40-33 after three quarters.
New Haven knocked down nine three-point shots in the game.
Luke Gerlemann was New Haven’s top scorer with 19 points. He also had five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
John Liggett scored 14 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Jay Eichelberger recorded 11 points with three assists, a rebound and a steal.
Owen Borcherding scored eight points and added three rebounds and an assist.
Zach Groner had two points with four rebounds and two assists.
“Offensively, we did a nice job moving and sharing the ball,” Peirick said. “We didn’t really let the ball stick and we made the easy play more often than not. We made the extra pass to open shooters and those shooters hit shots. At the end of the game we were really good at the line to close the game out.”
New Haven went 13-15 from the free-throw line.
“I was really happy with how our team played against Sullivan,” Peirick said. “We were able to jump out to a lead and then maintain it all game. All of our guys played well. I was especially happy with how we fought on the glass.
“Sullivan does a good job of going and getting their misses to get second chance points and we were able to limit those for the most part,” Peirick said. “I thought we guarded them well, especially their backscreen action. We had a breakdown or two on that, but otherwise we were solid. They hit some shots in the second half where we didn’t have a hand up and that got their shooters going a little bit but overall I am happy with how we defended and rebounded. They are hard to guard.”