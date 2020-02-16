Advantage New Haven.
The boys basketball Shamrocks won for the second time in three attempts against rival Hermann, winning the Four Rivers Conference home game Tuesday, 46-33.
The teams also faced off at the South Callaway Tournament (New Haven win) and Hermann Tournament (Hermann win).
New Haven improved to 15-6 overall, 3-1 in the Four Rivers Conference. Hermann fell to 13-8, 3-1.
The Bearcats led after one quarter, 8-4, but New Haven came back to hold a 16-12 halftime advantage. The Shamrocks were up after three quarters, 31-23.
Luke Gerlemann paced New Haven’s offense with 13 points. He also had four steals, three assists and two rebounds.
John Liggett had 11 points with the lone three-point basket. He also had five rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Jay Eichelberger knocked down six of his eight free-throw chances and ended with 10 points. He also had three steals, an assist and a blocked shot. For the game, New Haven was 11-22 from the free-throw line.
Owen Borcherding and Zach Groner scored six points apiece.
Borcherding also had five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Groner added four rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Nolan Brown blocked a shot. Jake Engelbrecht and Logan Williams each pulled down a rebound.
Trent Anderson led the Bearcats in scoring with 12 points.
Chase McKague and Boyd Phillips knocked down two three-point baskets apiece. McKague ended with eight points and Phillips scored six.
Parker Anderson ended with four points while Conner Coffey and Schuler Erickson each scored two points.
The Shamrocks host St. Clair Friday before finishing the regular season at Owensville Tuesday and at Sullivan next Friday.
New Haven’s Class 2 District 8 bracket has not been released.
Hermann plays Friday at Pacific before visiting Union next Tuesday. The Bearcats close the regular season with home games Wednesday against Montgomery County and next Friday against St. James.
Hermann is seeded fourth for the Class 3 District 8 Tournament in Winfield and will play Bowling Green in the opening round Feb. 24.
That game tips off at 3:30 p.m. The winner will play either top-seeded O’Fallon Christian or Wright City Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals.