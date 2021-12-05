Make it four in a row for the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks against rival Hermann.
New Haven (2-1) posted a 35-32 win over the Bearcats (1-1) Tuesday in the opening round of the Montgomery County Tournament.
That put the sixth-seeded Shamrocks into Thursday’s semifinal against No. 2 Fulton. Hermann moved on to face Clopton in the consolation semifinals.
“Honestly, it was a pretty ugly game,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “Our kids showed a lot of guts to pull that one out. I thought both teams played really hard and, defensively, really focused on taking away the first and second offensive options for each team. They really got after Logan (Williams) and Sam (Scheer). Luckily, we had some other guys step up offensively, especially Mitchell (Meyer).”
New Haven opened with a 9-5 first quarter and led at the half, 15-12.
Hermann came back in the third quarter to take a 27-26 lead heading into the final eight minutes of the game.
New Haven nudged back ahead and held on for the win.
“They took the lead at the end of the third and kept it for most of the fourth quarter,” Peirick said. “At the end of the fourth, Mitchell Meyer picked up a ball that was poked away by Will Hellmann and drove it 65 feet for an and-one that gave us the lead. On the next possession, he stole the ball again, was fouled and made two more free throws to put us up by three. We were able to fly around on the defensive end and make them take an off-balance three at the buzzer.”
New Haven’s offensive focus was Meyer, who scored 17 points with one three-point basket. He went 4-7 from the free-throw line.
Meyer netted five of New Haven’s nine points in the fourth quarter, including going 3-3 from the free-throw line.
Meyer also had five rebounds, two steals and an assist and took a charge.
As a team, the Shamrocks hit two three-point shots and went 9-16 from the free-throw line.
Scheer was next with seven points. He went 3-5 from the free-throw line. Scheer had five rebounds, an assist, a blocked shot and a steal.
Williams scored five points with two assists and two rebounds.
Hunter Tallent finished with three points.
Adam Homeyer closed with two points and four rebounds.
Andrew Rethemeyer posted one point, four rebounds and a blocked shot.
Hellmann posted an assist, a rebound and a steal and took a charge.
Charlie Roth added a rebound.
For Hermann, Parker Anderson led the way with 11 points.
Conner Coffey scored eight points, and Rane Rehmert had six. Seth Hackmann scored three points. Schuler Erickson and Reese Rehmert both scored two points.
Hermann hit five three-point shots and went 3-8 from the free-throw line.
“Defensively, we played really hard and alert,” Peirick said. “Not that we didn’t have some lapses, but overall I was really happy with our effort. Hackmann and Anderson are hard to guard. Will Hellmann really worked his tail off to limit Anderson’s touches and opportunities.”
“Almost all of our big guys spent time on one or both of them throughout the game and did their job, too,” Peirick said. “It was a tough, physical game, and we never backed down. Logan Williams was a very alert helper all game, and that was as important as anything limiting Anderson and Hackmann offensively.”