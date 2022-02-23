As the No. 2 seed in Class 2 District 4, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks did not disappoint Monday.
New Haven (13-13) clobbered No. 7 Viburnum in the tournament’s quarterfinal round, 64-15.
The win advances the Shamrocks to play No. 3 Crystal City, the tournament’s host, Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Top-seeded Valle Catholic plays No. 5 Bismarck in the district’s other semifinal Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Shamrocks led Monday’s contest 11-4 after the first quarter and 29-7 at halftime.
“We started slow and timid,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We missed a ton of layups and free throws early. We picked them up full court man and that got us going a little bit. We were able to turn them over and turn that into offense. We moved the ball really well and found a bunch of guys for open looks around the rim and we started finishing those shots.”
Adam Homeyer led the Shamrocks with 13 points. He was 7-11 from the free-throw line.
“Adam got himself to the line a bunch and converted,” Peirick said. “We got scoring from everyone, which we like. It was good to take care of business in that first-round game.”
Mitchell Meyer netted 12 points. Sam Scheer was next with 10.
Will Hellmann scored seven points. Emmett Panhorst scored six points.
Charlie Roth, Andrew Rethemeyer and Logan Williams each had four points. David Otten added three and Luke Strubberg scored one point.