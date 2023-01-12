Add some hardware for the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks this season.
New Haven (4-8) defeated Grandview (6-9) Friday to claim third place at the Fourth Battle in Bourbon, 44-38.
“It felt pretty good to win that third-place game,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We challenged our guys pretty good after our loss to Valley and I thought they responded. We were definitely not perfect and had to play through some bad stretches, but when the game got down to winning time our guys made plays.”
The Shamrocks trailed Grandview through one quarter, 10-8, but bounced back to lead at the half, 21-15. The Shamrocks were up through three quarters, 30-26.
New Haven was paced by all-tournament selection Andrew Rethemeyer, who scored 20 points with six rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal. He also went 4-5 from the free-throw line and the Shamrocks were 7-12 from the stripe for the game.
“Andrew Rethemeyer had some really big buckets for us all night, especially in the fourth quarter,” Peirick said.
Andrew Noelke logged a double-double with 13 points and 20 rebounds. Noelke grabbed 10 boards on each side of the floor and added two steals.
“Andy rebounded the ball great for us all night, and I think that game was also our best performance as a team boxing out and rebounding the ball,” Peirick said.
Emmett Panhorst was next, scoring seven points. He hit the team’s lone three-point basket and also had two rebounds and a steal.
Luke Strubberg had four points, five assists, three rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
David Otten grabbed seven rebounds with three assists and two steals.
Jacob Gerdes contributed a rebound.
Grandview knocked down six three-point baskets to stay in the game. The Eagles went 2-3 from the free-throw line.
Grandview was represented on the all-tournament team by Levi Lalonde.
“Offensively, I thought we executed our offense and our plays better than we probably have all year,” Peirick said. “Defensively, we still have room to improve but we are getting better on that end every game. I’m really proud of our guys for the way we went about things Friday.”
The Shamrocks return home Friday to host Missouri Military Academy with a 6 p.m. JV start.
