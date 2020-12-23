Putting the sting of Monday’s Four Rivers Conference loss to St. James behind them, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks picked up a 52-21 win Wednesday at Bourbon.
New Haven (6-2) led the Warhawks (3-4) by a 13-9 score after one quarter,
“We came out a little slow,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “Bourbon showed us a different look defensively than what we saw on film and prepared for. I thought we moved the ball really well against their zone but we just couldn’t put the ball in the hole early, and they were just flying back at us after they got a rebound and we didn’t do a great job stopping the ball. They had us down 7-1 before we got ourselves going.”
New Haven turned on the jets in the second. New Haven outscored Bourbon, 19-3, to hold a 32-12 edge at the intermission.
“Once we got a bucket and got into our press, we were able to get them to turn the ball over a bunch and we never really looked back,” Peirick said. “Still, we didn’t shoot the ball that good, but we were able to get it to the rim a lot in transition especially.”
The Shamrocks led 44-17 after three quarters.
New Haven had a balanced scoring effort. Of the 12 players who saw action, 11 scored points. All 12 contributed in some way.
“We got a chance to get all of our guys into the game to get major minutes, and they did a nice job against a Bourbon team that never quit playing hard,” Peirick said. “It seemed like every one of our guys made at least one nice play along the way, whether it be a steal, rebound, bucket, loose ball or whatever.”
John Liggett and Owen Borcherding each scored 11 points to lead the way.
Liggett also had two rebounds, two steals and one assist. Borcherding had two rebounds and two steals.
Zachary Groner netted nine points and added four rebounds.
Logan Williams posted seven points with four steals, two assists and a rebound.
Sam Scheer recorded four points, six rebounds and a steal.
Jacob Engelbrecht, Charlie Roth, Adam Homeyer and Mitchell Meyer scored two points apiece.
Engelbrecht had two rebounds, two steals, an assist and took a charge. Roth had two rebounds and took a charge.
Homeyer had three rebounds and a steal.
Meyer also had two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Nolen Brown and Matthew Otten scored one point apiece. Brown also had a rebound and a steal. Otten had an assist and a steal.
Will Hellmann had two steals and one rebound.
Bourbon’s statistics were not available at deadline.