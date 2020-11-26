Breaking away in the second half, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks won their home opener Friday over California, 49-37.
“California was solid, big and physical,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They had a couple guys especially hard to guard. I thought we came out really slow, especially offensively, but as the game went on, we picked it up. Execution wasn’t always there but I thought we played hard for all 32 minutes.”
The Pintos led New Haven after one quarter, 8-7, but New Haven came back to lead at the half, 19-16.
After three quarters, the Shamrocks were up, 36-27.
“We came out of the break hot,” Peirick said. John (Liggett) got going and got the rest of the guys going with him. Down the stretch we got some big buckets from Logan Williams, Zach Groner, and Owen Borcherding.”
Three New Haven players reached double digits in scoring for the game.
Liggett led the way with 21 points and added three rebounds, two assists and two steals. He was 8-11 from the free-throw line and hit a three-point basket.
Groner netted 12 points with seven rebounds, one assist and one steal. He was 6-7 from the free-throw line.
Williams finished with 11 points. He knocked down two three-point baskets while adding a blocked shot, a rebound and a steal.
Matthew Otten added three points, two rebounds and one assist.
“I thought Matthew Otten was an X-factor off the bench for most of the game,” Peirick said.
Borcherding scored two points with three rebounds.
Sam Scheer recorded three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“We got stops and rebounds and loose balls when we had to late to close them out and did a pretty nice job from the free-throw line as well,” Peirick said.
New Haven returns to action next Tuesday in the Montgomery County Tournament. A game this week against Belle was called off.
At Montgomery County, New Haven is the fifth seed and will face Clopton next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Montgomery County Middle School Gym.
The winner will play either Fulton or Wellsville-Middletown Thursday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. Fulton is the top seed.