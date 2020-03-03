Using a 28-2 second quarter to break away, the New Haven Shamrocks moved to the Class 2 District 4 semifinals Tuesday in New Bloomfield.
New Haven (19-7), the second seed, knocked out Russellville (5-18), 74-42.
New Haven defeated Linn Thursday night in the semifinals, 56-49. Additional information was not available at deadline.
The win put the Shamrocks into Saturday night’s championship game against top-seeded Eugene. Game time in New Bloomfield is 5 p.m.
“Russellville kept things interesting in the first quarter,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They made some shots and we didn’t really guard dribble drive very well. Offensively we did a lot of good things against every defense they threw at us. I thought we really shared the rock well. We were able to drive it to the rim. We got some second-chance points as well. In the next two and a half quarters we went on a 37-2 run and that pretty much put it away.”
New Haven was up by two points after one quarter, 19-17, but made a statement in the second quarter to lead 47-19 at the intermission.
New Haven was up 68-33 after three quarters.
“We did a much better job after the first quarter of guarding all their stuff, which can be hard to guard,” Peirick said. “They come flying at you pretty hard. Halfway through the third we were able to get pretty deep into our bench and get a bunch of guys into the game, and those guys did a pretty nice job too. They maintained our lead and did some good things themselves.”
Nine different Shamrocks scored in the game.
Luke Gerlemann led the offense with 19 points and added four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
John Liggett had 15 points, five assists, a rebound and a steal.
Jay Eichelberger contributed nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Zach Groner scored nine points with seven rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot.
Dominic Lewis netted seven points with two rebounds and a steal.
Jake Engelbrecht and Sam Scheer each scored four points. Scheer also had two rebounds and a steal.
Matthew Otten and Logan Williams scored two points apiece. Otten also had one rebound. Williams pulled down two rebounds.
Owen Borcherding pulled down three rebounds and added two assists and two steals. Hunter Tallent blocked a shot.
New Haven hit six three-point baskets and went 4-8 from the free-throw line.