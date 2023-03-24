If the New Haven baseball Shamrocks are looking for a theme song, it might want to go to “Mary Poppins.”
The song “Nowhere to Go But Up” might be perfect at this point in the season.
Kris Poore’s squad is looking for positives following an eighth-place finish in the Four Rivers Conference Preseason Tournament.
“Though these first games in conference didn’t go our way, I felt we battled hard against some tough competition and responded well with our backs against the wall,” Poore said. “Though the record doesn’t show it yet, I’m proud of our pitchers being competitive in the strike zone and believe that our hitters are taking aggressive swings at the plate. It’s still early in the season and I think these tough games early on will help strengthen what we are doing later in the year.”
New Haven lost Wednesday to St. James in the seventh-place game, 15-0.
“I thought overall we had a really good start to our game versus St. James on Wednesday,” Poore said. “In having some time to reflect on it, we did some good things early on, but let a few innings get away from us afterwards.”
The Owensville Dutchmen topped New Haven Monday in the consolation semifinals, 12-0.
And, top-seeded Pacific won last Friday in the opening round, 17-0.
Emmett Panhorst had New Haven’s lone hit Wednesday, a single, breaking up an Aiden Moffet perfect game.
David Otten and Austin Bradley pitched for New Haven.
Otten logged two hits against Owensville. Jacob Gerdes and Brandon Canania both singled.
Panhorst, Ryan Steinbeck, Otten and Michael McFerrin walked.
Otten stole two bases while Panhorst and McFerrin each had one steal.
Panhorst and Andrew Noelke pitched.
Steinbeck singled against Pacific.
Gerdes, Canania and Panhorst pitched in that game. Panhorst had the most success, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings while allowing one hit.
New Haven has been able to find defensive success at times, but big innings have cost the Shamrocks dearly.
In the St. James game, the Tigers pushed 13 runs across the plate in the bottom of the second.
In the Owensville game, the Dutchmen started with eight runs in the bottom of the first and added two in the second and fourth innings.
Against Pacific, the Indians scored all 17 runs in the bottom of the first.
After visiting Grandview in Hillsboro Thursday, the Shamrocks got to Linn Monday and visit Wellsville-Middletown Tuesday.
The home opener is Thursday against Belle with a 5 p.m. first pitch.
