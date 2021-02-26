New Haven will be heading into the postseason with momentum.
The boys basketball Shamrocks finished the regular season Friday with a 46-32 win over Owensville Friday night.
“I was pretty happy with the way we guarded,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They had a fair amount of trouble scoring against our set defense, especially when we kept guys in front of us, which we did for the most part. They are pretty dangerous driving the basketball, and I thought, aside from a few lapses, we did a nice job containing their drive.”
New Haven (15-8, 2-4) opened with an 8-3 advantage after one quarter. At the half, New Haven led 19-12 over the Dutchmen (7-12, 2-3).
New Haven held a 32-21 lead after three quarters.
John Liggett led the Shamrocks with 16 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
“John got us going in the first half, and then everyone else chipped in with a bucket or two, but we did miss some opportunities as well,” Peirick said. “We got good shots but couldn’t finish possessions.”
Zach Groner was next with 10 points, three steals, two assists, one blocked shot and one steal.
Owen Borcherding scored six points with seven rebounds. He also took a charge.
Jacob Engelbrecht had five points, four rebounds, an assist, a blocked shot and a steal.
Sam Scheer netted five points with three rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
Logan Williams scored five points with six rebounds, four steals, three assists and a blocked shot.
Mitchell Meyer added one rebound.
“In the second half we cleaned up our rebounding and handled the ball a little better,” Peirick said. “We were able to get in transition a little bit and score around the rim. John spent some time on the bench in foul trouble, and I thought the rest of our guys all stepped up to help handle the ball and score a little bit for us too.
“Owen rebounded the ball well and did a really nice job on (Tyler) Heidbrink,” Peirick said. “Jacob Engelbrecht played his best defensive game yet I thought. Owensville guarded hard and made us work for all of our buckets. They are a tough team — proud of our guys for getting that win. We made a bunch of plays that we had to make to win.”
Derek Brandt led the Dutchmen in scoring with nine points. He also had seven rebounds with one assist and one steal.
Landon Valley netted eight points with three rebounds.
Brendan Decker scored five points with four rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Will Lauth added three points.
Heidbrink, Lowder and Bryce Payne all scored two points. Heidbrink and Payne also had two rebounds. Lowder ended with one rebound.
Zaid Epstein recorded one point, two assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Layne Evans and Charlie Whelan each had one rebound.
The Shamrocks next play Wednesday, hosting either Van-Far or Sturgeon in the Class 2 District 5 quarterfinals. That game tips off at 6:30 p.m.
The highest-ranking remaining seed will host Friday’s championship game at 6:30 p.m.