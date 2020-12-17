Thanks to big first and fourth quarters, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks triumphed at home Friday over Wright City, 45-33.
New Haven (5-1) jumped out to a 13-6 lead after a quarter, but Wright City came back to cut that gap to a point at the half, 20-19.
New Haven added two points to the lead after three quarters, 29-26, and sealed it with a 16-7 fourth quarter.
John Liggett led the Shamrocks in scoring with 15 points. He knocked down three of New Haven’s seven three-point baskets and added five rebounds and two assists.
Logan Williams netted 13 points with 10 of those coming from the free-throw line.
He went 10-12 for the game and New Haven was 12-18 as a team. Williams also had four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Jake Engelbrecht and Zach Groner scored six points apiece. Engelbrecht also had six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Groner added 11 rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Owen Borcherding recorded five points, three rebounds and two steals.
Sam Scheer pulled down three rebounds while Matthew Otten had one steal.