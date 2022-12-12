Clinging to a lead late, the New Haven boys basketball team brought home its first victory of the season Tuesday.
The Shamrocks (1-4) edged host Silex (2-3), 39-37.
“I’m proud of our guys for getting back to work after a tough week last week and getting a win to start this week,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said.
Peirick noted this was the first time that New Haven had its full lineup.
New Haven jumped out to a 16-7 lead through one quarter, and that was crucial to the win.
Silex bounced back to cut it to 25-21 at the half. Through three quarters, New Haven led, 33-28.
Down the stretch, New Haven did enough to secure the two-point win.
Andrew Rethemeyer led the Shamrocks with a double-double, netting 10 points with 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal.
“Having Andrew Rethemeyer back makes a big difference in every facet of the game for us,” Peirick said. “He had been out with a knee injury. Even when he wasn’t in the game we looked improved from last week, which was the goal.”
Luke Strubberg was next with nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.
“Luke made huge plays for us to win the game on all three of the last three possessions,” Peirick said. “He took a charge to wipe away what would have been their go-ahead basket, hits the game winner from the baseline for us with about four seconds left, and then steals a pass to seal it. Really proud of and happy for him. That charge and the shot are big-time plays.”
Andrew Noelke scored eight points with six rebounds and one blocked shot.
Emmett Panhorst closed with six points, three rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal.
David Otten scored four points with a steal.
Jacob Gerdes chipped in with two points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
New Haven went 11-14 from the free-throw line and hit two three-point baskets.
Tyler Twellman led Silex with 17 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
“Defensively we were good, up until we lost their best shooter on three straight possessions in the fourth quarter,” Peirick said. “I thought Emmett worked really hard on the defensive end. We were better on the boards too. Still not great but we did have several guys go and get some big-time rebounds and we were able to hurt them on the offensive glass a little bit too.”
Cole Fessler and Josh Price each closed with six points.
Max Lavy scored five points.
Jake Henry scored three points and pulled down nine rebounds.
Silex hit seven three-point baskets while going 2-8 from the free-throw line.
The Shamrocks host Wright City Friday with the varsity game at 7:30 p.m.
New Haven opens Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday in Pacific.
